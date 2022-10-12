Commission recommends six new ridings in BC, changes to 71 others in new report

Proposed changes to the provincial riding of Fraser-Nicola include adding the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and Tobiano and Savona in the northeast (see inset boxes on map). (Photo credit: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission)

British Columbians could see six new ridings in the next provincial election, and changes to a number of existing ridings — including Fraser-Nicola — if recommendations from the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission are adopted.

The Commission’s preliminary report was released on Oct. 3, and one of the key recommendations was increasing the number of ridings in the province by creating six new electoral districts, bringing the total number of seats to 93 from the current 87.

The Commission proposes adding these electoral districts in areas of rapid population growth, specifically Langford, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

“British Columbia is a growing province,” said Justice Nitya Iyer, Chair of the Commission. “The population has increased by more than 300,000 people over the last five years. Our recommendation to increase the number of electoral districts in B.C. reflects that growth.”

The Commission also recommends adjustments to the boundaries of 71 electoral districts based on the geographic, demographic, communication, and transportation considerations set out the in Electoral Boundaries Commission Act. Fraser-Nicola is one of those ridings, and the adjustments would include expanding the riding’s boundaries to include the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and rural areas west of Kamloops, including Savona and Tobiano, to the northeast.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, who has represented the riding since 2013, says she’s very pleased that the Commission has recognized the importance of rural representation.

“I did have some concerns that [the changes] were simply going to be population-based, which would make it difficult for many of us rural MLAs. We’ve always been very supportive of looking at the fact that population numbers change, and the increase [in ridings] in the Metro Vancouver and Kelowna areas seems reasonable.”

She adds that she is looking at what the proposed boundary changes to Fraser-Nicola means to her.

“It would increase the number of communities and the area I would represent, so I’m looking at those numbers and doing an analysis of what that means.”

Provincial electoral areas and boundaries are periodically reviewed by an independent Commission. This review is separate from the federal electoral boundaries review which is currently ongoing, and which has recommended adding a new federal riding in the Southern Interior of B.C.

Tegart notes that even small changes to a riding can make a big difference to the people who are part of that change.

“People feel a sense of belonging to a riding they’ve been part of for a long time. They know who their MLA is. Fraser-Nicola has always been a riding that gets jigged a little bit, but the people who are part of that are the ones who have to get used to it again, and figure out what it means for them.

“I hope the Commission takes that into consideration. When you make these changes they might look like small ones on a map, but they’re big ones in a community for people who feel connected to the riding they’re in.”

Tegart says that MLAs will have one more “kick at the can” with one last consultation about the proposed changes. Citizens also have the opportunity to make recommendations to the Commission before the report goes to the legislature in spring 2023. Any changes would be in effect for at least the next two provincial election cycles.

The Commission’s full recommendations can be found on the website at https://bcebc.ca/. British Columbians are encouraged to read the recommendations and share their views, as the Commission will consider amending its recommendations in light of the input it receives before the final report is released by April 3, 2023. The Legislative Assembly will then decide whether to accept all, some, or none of the Commission’s recommendations.

Public hearings will soon be starting in communities throughout the province. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Commission will be in Kamloops at the Delta Hotel (540 Victoria Street) for a public meeting starting at noon; there will also be virtual public meetings (via Zoom) for all areas of the province on Friday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both hearings start at 5 p.m.

British Columbians can also provide input to the Commission by completing a website survey, making an online submission, or sending a written submission by email or post. Full details are on the Commission’s website, and all public input must be received by 11:59 pm on Nov. 22, 2022.



