Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

It’s tax season, which means that the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is back, to help qualifying individuals and households complete — for free — their 2022 tax returns.

The service, which is administered by volunteers under the umbrella of the Community Resource Society and overseen by the Canada Revenue Agency, is available to single people with a yearly income of $35,000 or less and to couples with a combined yearly household income of $45,000 or less. Larger households can also qualify; add $2,500 to the couples’ rate for each additional person living in the house.

The service is intended for people with basic, straightforward tax returns, says local organizer Vivian Edwards. Last year the volunteers completed 427 tax returns for people in the region.

“If you have a complex tax return, or are high income, we’re not the right people. People have to meet the income threshold and have a fairly simple return. And we don’t do businesses.”

Qualifying people who want to take advantage of the service need to gather together all their 2022 tax documents, such as T4s and T5s. You should also have any medical receipts from 2022, such as prescriptions, or charges for items like glasses, hearing aids, mobility aids, and more.

Expenses incurred attending out-of-town medical appointments can also be included, so be sure to have a list of the dates of any such trips, the destination of and reason for the trip, and your doctor’s name. However, if your return indicates that you will not pay any taxes, including medical receipts will not result in a larger refund; they can only reduce the amount of taxes owed.

This year’s service has volunteers based throughout the region to serve residents in Lytton, Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 16 Mile, Loon Lake, Clinton, Walhachin, Savona, and neighbouring First Nations. Anyone wanting to use the service needs to schedule an appointment, then bring their paperwork so that volunteers can go over it with them.

Edwards says that the appointment usually lasts no more than 15 minutes. “We ask questions and make sure the paperwork is in order, and fill out a couple of forms with the clients. All the filing is done online, and they can pick up their paperwork a week later; it’s probably a week after that that they get their refund. It’s really quick.” She adds that those who prefer not to file electronically can have their returns submitted via paper instead.

In Ashcroft, volunteers will be at the Ashcroft Library every Tuesday starting on Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be at the Cache Creek Library every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. starting on March 1, and will be at the Clinton Library every Tuesday and Thursday starting on Feb. 28.

The service runs through the first week of May. Please note that there are no drop-ins, and paperwork cannot be left with library staff.

To book an appointment in Ashcroft or Cache Creek, call (between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays) Vivian Edwards at (250) 457-7081 or Chris Webster at (250) 453-9534. Anyone in Savona or the surrounding area can call Joanne McDaniels at (250) 319-3408, who will arrange to pick up your paperwork.

In Clinton, clients can call or email to book an appointment. The contacts there are Yvette May (250-212-5506, ymay@bcwireless.com) or John White (250-377-5848, jewhite2680@gmail.com).



