Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image

Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

Free service for eligible residents runs throughout the region for the next two months

It’s tax season, which means that the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is back, to help qualifying individuals and households complete — for free — their 2022 tax returns.

The service, which is administered by volunteers under the umbrella of the Community Resource Society and overseen by the Canada Revenue Agency, is available to single people with a yearly income of $35,000 or less and to couples with a combined yearly household income of $45,000 or less. Larger households can also qualify; add $2,500 to the couples’ rate for each additional person living in the house.

The service is intended for people with basic, straightforward tax returns, says local organizer Vivian Edwards. Last year the volunteers completed 427 tax returns for people in the region.

“If you have a complex tax return, or are high income, we’re not the right people. People have to meet the income threshold and have a fairly simple return. And we don’t do businesses.”

Qualifying people who want to take advantage of the service need to gather together all their 2022 tax documents, such as T4s and T5s. You should also have any medical receipts from 2022, such as prescriptions, or charges for items like glasses, hearing aids, mobility aids, and more.

Expenses incurred attending out-of-town medical appointments can also be included, so be sure to have a list of the dates of any such trips, the destination of and reason for the trip, and your doctor’s name. However, if your return indicates that you will not pay any taxes, including medical receipts will not result in a larger refund; they can only reduce the amount of taxes owed.

This year’s service has volunteers based throughout the region to serve residents in Lytton, Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 16 Mile, Loon Lake, Clinton, Walhachin, Savona, and neighbouring First Nations. Anyone wanting to use the service needs to schedule an appointment, then bring their paperwork so that volunteers can go over it with them.

Edwards says that the appointment usually lasts no more than 15 minutes. “We ask questions and make sure the paperwork is in order, and fill out a couple of forms with the clients. All the filing is done online, and they can pick up their paperwork a week later; it’s probably a week after that that they get their refund. It’s really quick.” She adds that those who prefer not to file electronically can have their returns submitted via paper instead.

In Ashcroft, volunteers will be at the Ashcroft Library every Tuesday starting on Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be at the Cache Creek Library every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. starting on March 1, and will be at the Clinton Library every Tuesday and Thursday starting on Feb. 28.

The service runs through the first week of May. Please note that there are no drop-ins, and paperwork cannot be left with library staff.

To book an appointment in Ashcroft or Cache Creek, call (between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays) Vivian Edwards at (250) 457-7081 or Chris Webster at (250) 453-9534. Anyone in Savona or the surrounding area can call Joanne McDaniels at (250) 319-3408, who will arrange to pick up your paperwork.

In Clinton, clients can call or email to book an appointment. The contacts there are Yvette May (250-212-5506, ymay@bcwireless.com) or John White (250-377-5848, jewhite2680@gmail.com).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekClinton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health tax changes, expedited permitting top B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s wish list
Next story
Parliamentary committee expanding its study on foreign election interference

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance employee Grant Gray at the Dawson yard in Ashcroft. While on duty plowing Loon Lake Road in December 2022, Gray helped rescue a motorist who had gone off the road into the lake. (Photo credit: Dawson Road Maintenance)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

A map shows the boundaries of the area being studied for improvements to highways and roads in and around the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library service and the Kamloops Film Society have teamed up to make free movie passes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops available to all library patrons. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Free movie passes for Paramount Theatre in Kamloops now available at all regional libraries