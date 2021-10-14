Community members sought for Landfill Monitoring Committee

The Campbell Hill landfill in Cache Creek is looking for community members to be part of its monitoring committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Campbell Hill landfill in Cache Creek is looking for members of the community to join its Landfill Monitoring Committee, which provides a communication forum between the local communities and the landfill operations.

The Campbell Hill landfill is a successor to the Cache Creek landfill, which operated between 1989 and its planned closure in December 2016. It was due to open in late 2017, but was delayed due to events such as the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017 and subsequent flooding and mudslides in the area, and did not open until August 2020.

The landfill is operated by Wastech Services Inc., and the operational certificate for the landfill is jointly held by Wastech and the Village of Cache Creek. It spans a 51-hectare area, has an operating capacity of 750,000 tonnes a year, and is expected to have a lifespan of 25 years.

Unlike its predecessor, the Campbell Hill landfill accepts solid waste on a commercial contract basis only. The villages of Cache Creek and Ashcroft take municipal waste there, as does the Thompson-Nicola Regional District: non-recyclable household waste the TNRD accepts at its nearby transfer station is taken to the Campbell Hill landfill. This arrangement will continue when the new TNRD Eco-Depot begins operation on the east side of Highway 1, which is planned for spring 2022.

The landfill accepts most refuse that originates from residential, commercial, institutional, demolition, land clearing, or construction sources. It does not accept hazardous waste (excluding asbestos); bulk liquids (excluding leachate re-circulation); semi-solid waste containing free liquid; biomedical waste; incinerator ash or other materials that can create an exothermic reaction when hydrated (unless placed in a specially designed mono-fill cell); or recyclable materials.

Meetings of the Landfill Monitoring Committee take place no more than four times a year in Cache Creek. Anyone interested in being a part of the committee can send an email to Meghan Powers at mpowers@belkorp.com or call (778) 362-1554 for more information.



