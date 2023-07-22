Community of Anahim Lake put on evacuation alert due to growing wildfire

The Trumpeter Mountain wildfire is 1,537 ha and has also forced the evacuation of two properties

An evacuation alert has been issued for Anahim Lake, while an evacuation order was also issued for two parcels in the area. (CRD map)

The west Chilcotin community of Anahim Lake and area has been put on evacuation alert, while two other parcels have been put on evacuation order due to the Trumpeter Mountain wildfire.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued the alert at 6:58 p.m. Friday evening, July 21 for 243 parcels in the area, which covers 14,800 hectares (ha).

A evacuation order was also issued at 4:30 p.m. for two parcels further south in the Trumpeter Mountain wildfire area. This order covers 4,329 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Trumpeter Mountain wildfire was discovered July 9 and has since grown to 1,537 ha. It is located 1.5 km northeast of Lonesome Lake, southwest of Anahim Lake, and is in the Coastal Fire Centre.

It is considered out of control and suspected to be caused by lightning.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, residents should be prepared for the evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A reception centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 tonight until 7:30 p.m., and then daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

