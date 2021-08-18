Ted Fisher is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle collision with a moose east of Quesnel on the Barkerville Highway. (Brooke L’Heureux/GoFundMe)

Community rallies for Quesnel wildfire pilot injured in motorcycle collision with moose

Fundraiser underway for Ted and Robyn Fisher

There has been an outpouring of support for a wildfire helicopter pilot from Quesnel who was seriously injured on his days off in a motorcycle collision involving a moose on the Barkerville Highway.

More than $25,000 and counting has been raised for Ted Fisher and his partner, Robyn, after their friend Brooke L’Heureux created a GoFundMe page Tuesday, August 17. 

On the page, L’Heureux noted Fisher had been busier than ever in his 25-year career helping fight devastating wildfires this summer in B.C. He was on his second day off after more than 25 days of long, hard and dangerous days of flying when he was travelling on Highway 26 and hit a moose with his motorcycle east of Quesnel Saturday night, Aug. 14.

“Robyn and Ted were travelling together and she was minutes behind him in the truck,” L’Heureux said.

“Once she came around a corner, she swerved to miss hitting the injured moose on the road and then quickly had to swerve to miss running over her Ted. Obviously, in shock, she knew she couldn’t move him and she couldn’t tell if he was breathing through his armored jacket and helmet.”

Fisher remains in hospital in Vancouver, where he has undergone spinal surgery.

Amongst his injuries are numerous broken bones and a brain bleed.

L’Heureux said Fisher, however, is still smiling and cracking his beloved, ‘terrible’ jokes.

“He does have full mobility in his arms and legs, thankfully … They haven’t gotten any recovery dates from the spinal surgeon yet, but it could be a long road ahead for this team.”

