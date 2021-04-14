Community tax volunteers still accepting eligible clients

Plus Ashcroft Museum now open, street sweeping in Cache Creek, and looking for a 1970s kitchen

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is looking for an unrenovated 1970s-style kitchen with cabinets overhanging a counter that looks into another room, similar to what’s pictured, for some location shooting in the area. (Photo credit: Thompson-Nicola Film Commission)

Community income tax volunteers

The Community Income Tax Volunteers are still accepting paperwork from qualifying people in the Spences Bridge/Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton/Walhachin/Savona area who want help completing their tax returns. The free service runs through early May.

Residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and area can call Dave (weekdays only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.) at (250) 457-0491 to arrange a drop-off day/time at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek libraries. Clinton and area residents can contact Yvette (250-459-7725; cell 1-250-212-5506; email ymay@bcwireless.com) or John (250-459-2680; cell 1-250-377-5848; email johfra@bcwireless.com) for paperwork drop-off at the Clinton Library, while Savona and area residents can drop their paperwork at the Savona Library during regular branch hours; it will be collected by volunteers.

Ashcroft Museum

The Ashcroft Museum has now opened for the 2021 season, and for the time being will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on statutory holidays). Feel free to come by and see what’s new at the museum.

Ashcroft CiB plant swap

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s plant swap starts on Saturday, April 17, and will take place outside 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft. Anyone with extra plants is encouraged to bring them down (suitably boxed/bagged and labelled) and leave them, and those looking for plants can come and browse and take what they want. A donation box will be at the site.

Ashcroft Legion dinner

On Friday, April 23 the Ashcroft Legion will be offering a take-out dinner of roast chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, bun, and dessert for $13 per person.

Dinner orders must be received no later than Wednesday, April 21; call (250) 457-9133. Dinners can be picked up and paid for (cash only, please) at 5:30 p.m. on April 23 at the Legion building on Brink Street (downstairs).

Cache Creek sweeping

Residents of Cache Creek should be aware that street sweeping will be taking place in the third or fourth week of April. The village will send out notices a week before; please keep all vehicles, trailers, etc. off the roads while the sweeping is happening, so they can be thoroughly swept.

Kitchen film location sought

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is scouting for a feature film, and is looking for a 1970s- or early 1980s-style home that has not been renovated. Anyone in the Kamloops area with a kitchen that has cabinets hanging over a counter that is open to another room, and who thinks it would be fun to see it in a movie, should email a couple of photos and contact information to vweller@tnrd.ca. You would be part of a film shoot for two to three days in May/June, and would be paid a location fee for the use of your home if it is selected.

School district feedback wanted

The Board of Education of School District No.74 is requesting the public’s feedback on draft Policy 4.60 (Child Care) and on its 2021–22 budget.

Feedback can be submitted via the SD74 website (www.sd74.bc.ca), via email to district@sd74.bc.ca, or by phone at 1-855-453-9101. Feedback on both the Child Care policy and the budget will be collected until April 23, and reviewed at the Board of Education policy committee and open meetings on May 4.

Screening mammography clinic

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mobile mammography service will be visiting Ashcroft from May 20 to 22 in the parking lot beside the IDA Pharmacy on Railway Avenue.

Free mammograms are available for women aged 40 and over. To learn more, visit www.screeningbc.ca; to book an appointment, call 1-800-663-9203.

ICBC rebate cheques out by end of April​​

ICBC is on track to mail out all 2.86 million cheques by the end of April to customers eligible for a share of $600 million in COVID-19-related rebates.

Two weeks ago, ICBC began mailing small batches of COVID-19 rebate cheques. Large-scale distribution through the vendor started April 6 and, as of Thursday, April 8, approximately 940,000 cheques had been issued.

ICBC is proceeding with its third-party vendor, with extra security measures in place, to print and distribute the remaining COVID-19 rebate cheques. This large mail out, originally scheduled to begin March 15, was delayed due to a cyberattack on the vendor.

Most customers who had vehicles insured for all or part of the six-month period between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, are receiving a COVID-19 rebate averaging $190 per policy. The rebate is approximately 19 per cent of the premium a customer paid for coverage during the six-month period.



