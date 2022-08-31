Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan open house coming up in Clinton

A sign welcomes evacuated residents back to Clinton in August 2017 following the Elephant Hill wildfire. There will be an open house about the village’s Wildfire Resiliency Plan on Sept. 8. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Aug. 24.

Question period

Ted Pappas had a question about the water and sewer rates, and asked for information showing what the cost of the water and sewer services was in relation to the rates collected for those services, noting that council would be voting on giving final reading to a bylaw that would raise those rates over the next three years. Mayor Susan Swan replied that the Chief Financial Officer would be able to respond when she returned to the office the following week.

Pappas also stated that he found it odd that there had been no public dissemination of information regarding the upcoming municipal election in terms of dates for the filing of nomination papers or a call for people to stand for election. Swan noted that there had been information on the website, and Pappas said that he felt a mail drop would be appropriate for those who, like himself, were not on the internet.

Community Development Coordinator Kat Chatten said that the information was also available in the office and that an ad had been put in the Journal. Pappas repeated that the village had not done enough to inform residents about the upcoming election, at which point Swan noted that as the election was not on the evening’s agenda, he could discuss the matter with the Election Officer at another time.

Bike Rodeo

Council approved that the rental fee for the use of Reg Conn Park be waived for a Bike Rodeo scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the park. The event is being hosted by the Clinton RCMP, and a letter requesting the waiving of the fee noted that the rodeo was likely to attract as many as 30 children. The letter added that Clinton RCMP is committed to maintaining a positive relationship with all residents by being involved with the community at various levels.

Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw

Council adopted Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw No. 582, 2022 which sets the water and sewer rates for 2023, 2024, and 2025. Under the bylaw, there will be a water rate increase of 3 per cent, and a sewer rate increase of 2.5 per cent, in each of those years. A report from staff noted that the typical residential unit will see a water bill increase of approximately $15, and a sewer bill increase of approximately $5, in 2023.

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw

Council adopted Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 583, 2022. The bylaw runs for four years, and exempts properties owned or held by charitable and not-for-profit organizations, places of worship, and municipal-owned properties exclusively used by a non-profit organization.

The bylaw provides exemptions for the Roman Catholic, Pentecostal, and Living Waters churches, the Royal Canadian Legion, and properties owned by the Village of Clinton but used exclusively by the South Cariboo Historical and Museum Society (Clinton Museum) and the Clinton and District Curling Club (curling rink). In 2022, the tax exemptions for these properties totalled $13,238.

Public open house

Swan reminded everyone of the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan open house coming up at Clinton Memorial Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

All residents are welcome to attend the event, which is hosted by the Village of Clinton. There will be a discussion about wildfire preparedness in the community, an opportunity to share stories and experiences and learn about FireSmart Canada, and the chance to provide input on the Wildfire Resiliency Plan.

For more information, contact the village office at (250) 459-2261 or admin@village.clinton.bc.ca, or visit the Clinton Chatter Facebook page.



