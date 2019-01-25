Firefighters and volunteers with Cache Creek’s Engine 3 that will come to the end of its life as a primary engine in 2019. Fraserway RV also made funds available towards replacing that. Barbara Roden photo.

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Fraserway RV has announced that it will be allocating $275,000 towards the replacement of the fire hall in Loon Lake. The fire hall was destroyed during the 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire and was a critical piece of infrastructure for the community.

As part of the Adventurer Group, Fraserway RV ran a fundraising campaign to help rebuild communities that were affected by the wildfires of 2017. With the original goal set to raise $500,000 in just five weeks, they ultimately raised a total of $670,000.

Photo courtesy The Adventurer Group

The Adventurer Group raised these funds by:

– Donating $1,500 from every RV sold in B.C.

– Donating 10 per cent of retail parts sold

– Donating 10 per cent of retail rental bookings from B.C. rental locations

– Donating $750 from every RV sold at any of their seven dealerships outside of B.C.

– Offering a $1,000 credit on an Adventurer Group Cash Card for evacuated or displaced residents purchasing an RV

– Matching donations dollar-for-dollar by 800+ employees within the Adventurer Group

“We are happy to be a small part of the rebuilding initiative and without the tireless work of organizations that we support the end result of our collective efforts would simply not be possible. We thank the various organizations along with their employees, volunteers and supporters for providing essential and community services while ensuring that these funds will be efficiently and effectively managed,” said Amanda Henschell, campaign spokesperson for the Adventurer Group.

In addition to the Loon Lake fire hall, the funds are being allocated towards community Food Banks, the Samaritan’s Purse, Canadian Red Cross, Secondary Breakfast programs in Clearwater and Barriere, along with $20,000 to match funds raised to replace a fire truck in Cache Creek.

RELATED: Online auction raises funds for new Cache Creek fire engine

There is still $80,000 yet to be designated, so communities with a tangible project directly related to the 2017 wildfires are encouraged to contact Ruth at firerelief@adventurergroup.com for an application.

For more information, contact Amanda Henschell, Marketing Manager by phone at 604-850-1976 or by email marketing@fraserway.com.

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

