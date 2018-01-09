Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

A Vancouver Island man is concerned about the level of nudity within the change room at his local recreation centre

Norm Waddell lives in Duncan and receives physiotherapy at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre. He says the men’s changing room is constantly filled with elderly men who indulge in “excessive nudity”.

He acknowledged that the men are not engaging in any unlawful activities that he is aware of, but said the change rooms are for the public, and people using the rooms should feel comfortable in them.

Waddell said he spoke to officials at the CAC about his concerns, but was told that management was not aware of what legally constitutes excessive nudity in the change rooms.

“I don’t think it’s right that these men make it so uncomfortable for others with their nudity,” he said.

“I have a son who is not comfortable with it either. There are separate cubicals and shower stalls in the change rooms so these men should be made to use them.”

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure said the municipality does occasionally receive complaints from people who are offended by others in the CAC’s change rooms.

But he said he can’t understand why someone would take exception to people’s nakedness as they change from street clothes to swimming gear in preparation to enter the pool.

“People changing from clothes to bathing suits is part of using the pool,” he said.

“For people who are sensitive, we have separate cubicles and showers that they can use by themselves.”


Complaint about "excessive nudity" in change rooms

