An image of the Comstock Lake fire. BC Wildfire twitter photo

Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

There are 76 firefighters and one helicopter currently on scene

A 2,700 hectare fire northwest of Quesnel is being held in check as of Monday (June 25) by fire crews with the BC Wildfire Service.

The Comstock Lake fire, which is located six kilometres north of Comstock Lake, created smoke that could be seen in Prince George over the weekend.

There are 76 firefighters, three pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter currently on scene.

Amanda Reynolds, the Fire Information Officer for the Prince George Fire Centre, says that the fire is burning at mostly a rank one burn and with some rank two burning. This means that the fire is mostly smouldering, creating white smoke but with few open flames. In some areas, there are open flames, but they are slow moving and unorganized.

She says the crews on the ground are now working on establishing a machine guard.

The fire is not showing as much activity today. Reynolds says this is due to the rain the fire received yesterday and overnight, as well as cooler temperatures today.

For more information on B.C. wildfires, visit the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Just Posted

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department

The emergency department will be closed for 12 hours starting 8 p.m. Saturday.

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Cache Creek Elementary School wins $100,000 in playground improvements

The school was one of three winners in the BCAA Play Here initiative.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Comstock fire slowing down following rain, cooler temperatures

There are 76 firefighters and one helicopter currently on scene

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Most Read