Cache Creek pool, 2009. Photo credit: Journal files

Concerns, comments about pool bookend Cache Creek council meeting

Council revisits several previously decided motions due to procedural irregularities

Coun. Lisa Dafoe was the only council member not present at the regular meeting of Cache Creek council on April 6, which began at 6 p.m. and saw several previously discussed items back on the agenda because of procedural irregularities at the March 15 meeting.

Pool presentation

The HUB Online Network held an online public meeting about the Cache Creek pool on March 18 and conducted an online survey, and Jessica Clement presented to council about them.

She said that more than 500 people had subsequently viewed the presentation, and that feedback indicated people recognized there were issues with the pool infrastructure and understood the reason for closing it in 2020. However, she also noted that people said they had been promised answers about the pool, and wanted those answers.

The survey attracted 125 responses, with 110 of them from residents of Cache Creek. Of the latter group, 86 per cent said they were willing to have a tax increase to help fund the pool. The same number of people said they wanted the current pool repaired, and the majority of respondents did not want an alternative to the pool, such as a water park.

Community Foundation

The first of the repeated motions from the March 15 meeting involved providing information to the BC Interior Community Foundation about the village’s Community Fund, including a fund summary, the purpose of the fund, and who is eligible to apply for funding. The motion passed.

Gas Tax funding

Mayor Santo Talarico noted that the village has received additional federal Gas Tax funding of $104,000 for 2022. Every municipality in the country has received a doubling of their annual Gas Tax transfer for next year, with the fund now being called the Canada Community Building Fund.

Retail cannabis buffer zone

The second repeated motion concerned the reduction of the buffer zone around Cache Creek Elementary School that excluded the establishment of retail cannabis stores within that zone. The motion — which saw the buffer zone reduced from 200 metres to 150 metres — had passed at the March 15 meeting, and passed again.

READ MORE: Cache Creek reduces retail cannabis buffer zone around school

A related matter — that Bylaw No. 6-001, Zoning Amendment, 2021 be given second and third reading and final adoption — was also brought back from the March 15 meeting. Second and third reading of the amended bylaw, and adoption, were again passed, but there was then some confusion about whether or not the bylaw could be given final reading, so adoption was defeated, with the matter being held over to the next meeting while clarification was sought.

Inter-community business licence

Council considered the possibility of becoming part of the Thompson-Nicola Inter-Community Business Licence program, which streamlines and simplifies the licensing process for businesses that operate in more than one municipality and removes the need for multiple business licences.

Peters asked staff to get clarification on the benefits to the village and how much it would cost, and for the matter to come back to a subsequent meeting. That motion passed.

Pool inspection

Another matter brought back from the March 15 meeting was a pool inspection report from Interior Health. Council had voted 4-1 in favour (with Talarico opposed) of obtaining a permit for the hypo-chlorinator pump at the Cache Creek pool, as advised in the report.

At the April 6 meeting, Talarico moved that the report be received and filed. However, Pittman — seconded by Coun. Wendy Coomber — moved once again that the village apply for the permit. This time both Talarico and Peters voted against the motion, with Pittman and Coomber in favour. The tie vote meant that the motion to apply for the permit was defeated.

Community Garden

The Equality Project asked council for a letter of support for their application for a Local Food Infrastructure Fund grant for the development of a community garden behind and below the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road. The garden would consist of a fenced area containing more than a dozen 4’ x 8’ x 2.5’ box gardens, ground and bank gardens, and a greenhouse.

Pittman said a concern for her was that it might be a conflict if Cache Creek as a community wanted to apply to the same fund, as the project would only be for Equality Project members. Peters added that she hoped bank stabilization would be in place, as the garden boxes would overlook Cache Creek. The motion for a letter of support passed, with Pittman opposed.

Task force on community safety

Council discussed a motion to develop a Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security, and Well-Being, which would be created in response to concerns from the public about the sale and use of illicit drugs, especially in neighbourhoods and public areas. The committee — which would have one representative each from council, the Bonaparte Band, The Equality Project, School District No.74 and/or the Cache Creek Elementary School PAC, the RCMP, Interior Health, mental health, and the public at large — would investigate these concerns and develop safety and well-being responses from the village.

Talarico said the plans for the task force were at the preliminary stages and that he would like to speak with the local RCMP detachment commander to discuss the ins and outs with him and see if there was any value in moving forward. The motion passed, with Pittman opposed.

Invasive plant program

The final item that was once again before council was a decision on whether or not to join the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management program. The program has, until now, been available only to electoral areas within the TNRD, but member municipalities are being invited to join. The cost to Cache Creek would be $5,000 per year starting in 2022.

At the March 15 meeting a motion to join the program had passed, with Talarico opposed. Coomber said that she would support the motion again, but that if there were any reservations it would be best to receive and file the request to join the program. Pittman received clarification that there was no money in the budget for the program, and council unanimously passed a motion not to join the program at this time, citing the cost.

Pool letter

A letter from Cache Creek resident Carmen Ranta expressing concerns about the pool was addressed, with Peters recommending that the village write to Ranta saying that the village is still in the budget process and that there will be public consultation as part of that process. The motion passed.

The meeting went in camera at 6:47 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Cache Creek council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at http://www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the first and third Mondays of each month, and begin at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting will take place on Monday, April 19.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home
Next story
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Just Posted

Last year’s flood season stretched from April through early July, as this picture of flooding at Cache Creek park on July 4, 2020 shows. With area snowpacks at slightly above normal, temperatures and rainfall will play a role in determining what this year’s flood season looks like. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)
Snowpacks in area slightly higher than normal as freshet starts

Temperatures and rainfall are critical flood risk factors in coming weeks

The Clinton Annual Ball went ahead in 2020, albeit in a different format and with far fewer guests than usual. (Photo credit: Clinton Annual Ball committee)
Clinton Annual Ball postponed again in 2021, but still carries on

Thanks to some creativity, ball is still the longest continually-held event of its kind in Canada

The 2020 financial statements for Cache Creek show that the village needs to look at either increasing revenues or cutting services in order to maintain a balanced budget. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Cache Creek council advised to increase revenues or cut services

Presentation also shows that continued use of Landfill Legacy Fund for operations is unsustainable

A group of outdoor enthusiasts and heritage buffs learning more about the history of the iconic 1926 Alexandra Bridge during a pre-COVID-19 tour. (Photo credit: Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning) A group of outdoor enthusiasts and heritage buffs learning more about the history of the iconic 1926 Alexandra Bridge during a pre-COVID-19 tour. (Photo credit: Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning)
Major grant will help refurbish historic Alexandra Bridge near Spuzzum

The 1926 bridge, which last saw vehicle traffic in 1964, is major attraction on Fraser Canyon drive

Front page of Ashcroft Journal, July 16, 1959, with details of royal visit. Photo credit: Journal archives
Royal welcome in Ashcroft, Spences Bridge, and Lytton for Queen, Prince Philip in 1959

More than 1,500 people were on hand in Ashcroft on a hot July day to get glimpse of the royal couple

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

Most Read