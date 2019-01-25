Connecticut police: Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract

Stefanie Warner-Grise, 50, found sitting in a car at an intersection, bottles of vanilla in backseat

Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving under the influence was drunk on vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that New Canaan police found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract inside her vehicle.

They say they detected an odour of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions.

Police say she was arrested after failing filed sobriety tests.

Warner-Grise was released on a promise to appear in court. No lawyer was listed for her in online court records.

The Associated Press

