Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre makes campaign stop in Prince George

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is a co-chair of the Pierre Poilievre campaign in B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop at the Coast Hotel in Prince George, B.C. on Friday, April 8 for a “meet and greet” with supporters and party members.

Cariboo—Prince George MP Todd Doherty is a co-chair of the Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister Campaign in B.C.

He said on Twitter there was a “massive” turnout in Prince George on Friday. “The momentum is real,” Doherty tweeted of the event. “Northern B.C. wants a new Prime Minister.”

Prince George—Peace River MP Bob Zimmer also attended the event and it was announced he will be advising Poilievre on conservation and firearms policy. More than 250 people are estimated to have lined up after the speech for a chance to meet the candidate.

On Twiter Saturday Poilievre estimated there were “more than 1,000” people in attendance. “Let’s open the gates of opportunity to British Columbians and all Canadians.”

The Poilievre campaign did not respond to request for comment as to why Conservatives should elect him to lead the party or how he would improve the economy in northern B.C. if ultimately elected Prime Minister. Black Press was invited to take pictures and video only.

READ MORE: Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty to co-chair Pierre Poilievre leadership campaign in B.C.

Poilievre has previously promised to tackle “sky-high” housing costs in B.C. and to “make Canada the freest country on Earth.”

A vocal critic of Liberal spending policies, Poilievre blames inflation on big budget deficits and supports defunding the CBC. Poilievre has voiced support for peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa against COVID-19 restrictions while denouncing anyone promoting extremism. Participants said he also touched on increased pipeline construction and cryptocurrency during his speech.

Poilievre made the first stop of his B.C. tour in Vancouver on April 7. He will visit Kelowna and Vernon on April 9 and then Langley on April 10. From there his campaign continues in Alberta.

READ MORE: Cariboo—Prince George MP visits Vanderhoof for talks with district

