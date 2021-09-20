Conservatives maintain hold on Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

The federal Conservatives kept their hold on the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding with candidate Frank Caputo beating the NDP’s Bill Sundhu by more than 5,000 votes to succeed outgoing MP Cathy McLeod.

The race was wide open going into the campaign, following the exit of McLeod, who chose not to run again. Caputo, 42, had 16,714 votes, or 43 per cent, as of 9:30 p.m., followed by Sundhu with 11,339 votes, or 29 per cent. Liberal Party candidate Jesse McCormick was third with 5,602 votes (17 per cent).

Corally Delwo, of the People’s Party of Canada snagged 2,037 votes, or six per cent of the vote, and Greens’ Iain Currie was at four per cent with 1,276 votes. Independents Bob O’Brien got 174 votes and Wayne Allan finished with 81 votes.

Caputo, a Crown prosecutor who teaches part-time at TRU’s law school, was unavailable for an interview Monday night. However, he said during the campaign that he has spent most of his time in Kamloops and decided to run because “this area has always been home, I don’t ever see myself leaving because we love it here.”

The son of Italian immigrants, Caputo has been been involved with the Conservative Party for the past decade, serving as president and working closely with McLeod for the last three years. He said the experience has given him a pretty good sense of what the riding needs moving forward.

Over the last few years, Caputo said he’s watched Justin Trudeau do “not a lot” for British Columbia and the people of the riding.

“I feel there’s been a lot of government overreach and I, as a Conservative am not a fan of, so I’d like to see that diminish.”

Although he hasn’t run for office before, Caputo sees this as a plus as it will allow him to bring a fresh new voice to the political stage. During the campaign, he said wanted to focus on healthcare and see more federal dollars put into creating jobs for doctors in rural and smaller communities.

“I’m full of passion for the community and this is something I’m choosing to do not for any other reason but to serve the people of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.”

Sundhu declined to comment on the results.

More to come.



