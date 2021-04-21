The proposed site of the new Loon lake fire hall, on the site of the former provincial park. (Photo credit: TNRD)

The proposed site of the new Loon lake fire hall, on the site of the former provincial park. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Construction of new Loon Lake fire hall delayed because of cost

Lowest tender more than double the estimated cost of the project

Construction of a new fire hall at Loon Lake, which was expected to start in spring 2021, has been delayed after the bids to build it came in higher than expected.

“We went to tender on BC Bid, and the lowest tender was still higher than what the budget called for,” says Ian Dalgleish, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) Manager of Capital Projects and Facilities.

The fire hall was destroyed in the 2017 wildfires, and the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Following a referendum in 2018, the TNRD assumed fire protection services for Loon Lake, and last year announced that it had secured a 30-year Crown Lease for a 2.64 acre site that was formerly part of Loon Lake Provincial Park.

READ MORE: Crown Lease secured for land for new Loon Lake fire hall

In 2018 Fraserway RV, through the Adventurer Foundation, committed $275,000 towards the construction of a new fire hall in Loon Lake, a project that the TNRD estimated at the time would cost approximately $500,000. The TNRD had asked Loon Lake residents for permission to borrow $650,000 to build the new fire hall, but Dalgleish says that the lowest tender came in at just under $1.6 million. “I was thinking it would be around $1.3 million, but that got blown out of the water.”

The new site — located on the far side of the road from the lake — is located approximately halfway along Loon Lake, within eight kilometres of the most populous area of the community.

“We set to work on trying to get a design to fit that property, which has proven to be challenging because of the slope, and overburden on it that needs to be removed to make it a suitable building site,” says Dalgleish. “The prices we got reflected that. It’s disappointing, but I’m not overly surprised.”

He says that the TNRD is now exploring other options to move the project forward.

”I’ve met with senior management and told them where we’re at, and we have our thinking caps on to see what we can come up with and what the next move on this is. Do we look at a redesign on the building, something a little smaller? Can we get any in-kind donations, or look at a different property?”

Dalgleish adds that they would have to see if another property is available, and what the cost of that would be. “We have tenure on the [current] property; the government leased it to us for $1 for 30 years, so it was ‘free’, but we had to get it surveyed and do some archaeological work on it.

“There’s a lot of stuff we’re batting around right now, to figure out what our next steps are. We’ll know more in the next couple of weeks.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Artist’s rendering of the proposed new Loon Lake fire hall. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Artist’s rendering of the proposed new Loon Lake fire hall. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Previous story
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau
Next story
Freeland says Liberals open to provincial child care demands, draws line around fees

Just Posted

Hesco baskets were first used outside the Cache Creek fire hall in 2020 (pictured), and have once again been put in place as a pre-emptive measure to safeguard the hall against possible flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek taking pre-emptive measures to prevent flooding

Sand and sandbags will soon be available for all residents who need them

Clinton council has approved a request to allow limited youth sports activity at Reg Conn Park and Elliott Park. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Clinton council okays use of playing fields for youth sports

Clinton Minor Sports Association gets green light for use of Reg Conn and Elliott Parks

The proposed site of the new Loon lake fire hall, on the site of the former provincial park. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Construction of new Loon Lake fire hall delayed because of cost

Lowest tender more than double the estimated cost of the project

Gareth Smart in April 2019 during his first treatment for cancer; without his hair, but still sporting his goatee. (Photo credit: Submitted)
‘Losing my goatee made me feel like a cancer patient’

Longtime Cache Creek resident charts his experience dealing with cancer (twice)

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s plant swap is on now, outside 210 Brink Street in Ashcroft. Anyone with extra plants is encouraged to bring them down (suitably boxed/bagged and labelled) and leave them, and those looking for plants can come and browse and take what they want. A donation box is at the site. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Give it your best shot: village looking for great Ashcroft pics

Plus Cache Creek market opening, weight loss boot camp, sani-dump open, and more

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget, BCGEU says

‘For recovery to be equitable it requires supports for workers, not just business,’ says service employee union president Laird Cronk

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Court TV via AP, Pool
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Rowing Canada sanctions former head coach of B.C. varsity women’s team

Suspension of Barney Williams would be reversed if he complies with certain terms

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Most Read