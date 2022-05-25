People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Construction on controversial $798M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal BC Museum

The province has made the unprecedented decision to release its business case and concept plan to replace the Royal BC Museum after the estimated cost of $789 million caused plenty of controversy last week.

According to the province, the business case backs the museum’s legislated mandate to protect B.C.’s natural and human history.

“Developed in 2018, the plan assessed the cost of options to repair, revitalize or replace the museum, and showed that the cost of repair or revitalization would be more than building a new museum without meeting overall project objectives,” the province said in a statement Wednesday, (May 25).

But not everyone has been happy with the decision.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal BC Museum, calling it a “billion-dollar vanity project.”

The current museum next door to the B.C. legislature will close its doors in September to allow for the construction of the new building.

It will be offering travelling exhibitions and regional satellite displays throughout the province, before the new museum is expected to open in 2030.

The next provincial election is anticipated in 2024.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Royal B.C. Museum gets $789-million overhaul

