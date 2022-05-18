Cool it! Air conditioning coming to Clinton Memorial Hall

Installation of air conditioning will allow hall to be used as a cooling centre in extreme heat

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of May 11.

Heating and air conditioning at Memorial Hall

The village’s 2022 Strategic Plan identified adding air conditioning to the Clinton Memorial Hall, so that it could be used as a cooling centre if needed. Plumbing and heating contractors assessed the existing units at the hall and noted that the furnace units that heat the main hall, and which were installed in 2008, were in rough shape and would need to be replaced within two to three years.

Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly explained that the contractors would not give a quote to add air conditioning alone, as they were concerned about doing that work and than having to come back in two to three years to replace the furnaces as well.

Four quotes were obtained for replacing the existing furnaces and adding air conditioning, ranging from $23,484 to $33,290 (electrical costs would be approximately $1,000 more). Council voted unanimously to award the contract to Jayco Plumbing, which submitted the bid of $23,484. The project is eligible to be funded under the COVID Safe Restart funding that was received in December 2020.

Sale of surplus items

Public Works Foreman Karl Hansen identified several surplus items, with a recommendation that council direct staff to advertise them for sale. The items are four pallets of bricks; two propane-powered Zambonis; and 14 radiators from the old boiler at the village office.

Anyone is allowed to bid on any of the items via sealed bid, with all purchases “as is, where is”. For more information on the items and the bidding process, contact the village office.

Fire department election

Council approved the results of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department elections on April 11:

Chief: Wayne Walch

Deputy Chief: Karl Hansen

Captains: Bernie Nieuwenhuis and Jordan Lawrence

Training Officer: Karl Hansen

Secretary: Karl Hansen

Treasurer: Drew Taylor

Tax Rate Bylaw

Council gave third reading to the 2022 Tax Rate Bylaw 580-2022. At the April 27 meeting council had directed staff to make income calculations based on different rates to those proposed, and these were discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting on May 9, which found that no changes to the bylaw were feasible. (The Tax Rate Bylaw was adopted at a special council meeting on May 13, in order to meet the reporting requirement mandated by the province.)

Clinton Health Care Auxiliary meeting

Coun. Christine Rivett announced that Clinton will be receiving two Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) from Bonaparte under a partnership agreement between First Nations Health Authority and Interior Health. The schedule is still up in the air, but could be six hours a day, up to five days per week. LPNs can do phones and scheduling, wound care, home assessments, and foot care.

She also said that the Medical Office Assistant clerical position has been approved and will be posted; it could be 4.5 hours per day, up to five days per week.



