Cooling centre open at Ashcroft HUB as temperatures set to soar

Centre will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for anyone who needs to beat the heat

With temperatures in the area forecast to be above 35° C for three or more consecutive days, and with nighttime lows not dipping below 18° C, the Village of Ashcroft has activated its cooling centre in partnership with the Ashcroft HUB.

The cooling centre is located in the social centre at the rear of the HUB (access will be available from Government Street as well as from Hill Street) and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29. The status will be evaluated mid-week to see if the centre needs to remain open longer.

The HUB has air conditioning, and water will be provided. There will also be a selection of games and other activities for anyone using the centre.

The hot and dry weather is forecast to continue through at least July 31 in the Ashcroft area and throughout many regions of B.C., and the rising temperatures may put children, seniors, and vulnerable residents at risk. Currently, forecasted temperatures are not expected to rise to the level of an extreme heat emergency. However, they are forecast to be higher than normal, and will create heat wave conditions in certain areas.

With higher temperatures expected, it is recommended that those most at risk take some additional precautions. Family, friends, and neighbours are encouraged to check in on older residents, particularly those living alone, to ensure they are keeping cool and well hydrated.

The dual focus during high temperatures is to keep your house or room cool, and to keep the body cool.

To cool rooms, ensure that blinds and drapes are closed during the heat of the day, and keep the windows closed until the temperature outside is cooler than the temperature inside. When temperatures drop in the evening, open the windows, blinds, and drapes to let the cool air in.

If you have air conditioning, ensure it is turned on and working properly, and that all windows and doors are closed. If you do not have air conditioning, have a fan or fans running to help circulate cooler air.

To cool the body, ensure you drink plenty of cool liquids and eat as much as possible. Appetite may decrease during the hot weather, but keeping up fluid intake is crucial.

Apply a cold cloth to your face, wrists, and the back of the neck. Placing wrists under cold running water or taking a cool or tepid shower can also be helpful. Ensure you wear cool cotton or other natural, breathable clothing.

Avoid going outside in the daytime. If you must go out, ensure you are protected from the sun with clothing, sunscreen, and a wide-brimmed a hat. If you want to garden or take the dog for a walk, do it early in the morning or in the late afternoon/evening.

Children should not be playing outdoors in the heat of the day unless they are in a shaded area, and should wear sunscreen at all times. If they’re chilling out in a pool or lake, make sure the sunscreen is re-applied as necessary.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be very serious, so know the signs and symptoms; you can find out about both on the Centers for Disease Control website at https://bit.ly/2XhPsnL). If someone is experiencing unusual confusion, vomiting, or lethargy, immediately call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.



