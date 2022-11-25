Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)

Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

The storm is expected to hit the highways with 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday night (Nov. 25)

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are on a winter storm watch for Saturday night (Nov. 26).

A Pacific weather system moving into the southern Interior is bringing heavy snow and strong winds. In some areas, 20 centimetres of snow is expected as well as winds reaching 60 km/h.

Visibility is also expected to be affected in some areas.

The stretch of the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops is also on winter storm watch.

Temperatures are expected to be 1 C but feel colder because of wind chill.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that accumulating snow can make travel difficult and conditions can change quickly. Public Safety Canada urges people to have a safety kit and make an emergency plan before travelling in winter conditions.

