The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope will be closed for several hours on Jan. 8 for avalanche control. (Photo: Driveway Cams)

Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt to be closed on Jan. 8 for avalanche control

Highway will be closed for approximately four hours depending on weather

Anyone planning on driving the Coquihalla on Wednesday, Jan. 8 should be aware that the highway will be closed between Hope and Merritt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day to allow for proactive avalanche control.

Heavy snowfall over the last several weeks means that avalanche control via helicopter is required from 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed to nine kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit. This will remove weak layers of snow and ice, and reduce the overall depth of the snowpack, which will provide continued safe travel for people using the Coquihalla.

The highway will be closed southbound in Merritt and northbound at Hope beginning at 11 a.m., and closed northbound at Portia and southbound at Zopkios beginning at noon. The Coquihalla is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., but changes to the timeline may occur, depending on the weather.

Drivers should change their travel plans as necessary and check www.drivebc.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date highway travel information.

During avalanche season, people can expect some highway closures, either due to high avalanche hazard conditions or to allow for avalanche control.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

Local communities see large increases in property assessments

Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton, and Lillooet all see major increases over 2019 assessments

Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt to be closed on Jan. 8 for avalanche control

Highway will be closed for approximately four hours depending on weather

Public invited to nominate people for Rotary Citizens of the Year

Rotary club looking for people who go above and beyond in our communities

HUB Online Network interns relish opportunity for creative freedom

Students learning new skills and flexing their creative muscles in a variety of ways

Longstanding Ashcroft-Clinton rivalry plays out in … Delta?

Two federal candidates with roots in the area were pitted against each other far from home(s)

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Daine Victor Stump, 21, is the second man charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Most Read