Update: One person dead in fiery crash on Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

Update 11:45 a.m.

One person has died in a crash involving two semi-trailers on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Merritt.

“According to early information, one semi rear-ended a second which was broken down on the highway,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, RCMP B.C. Highway Patrol. “At this time, we can confirm one person has died and another is in hospital in serious condition.”

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29) near Comstock Road and resulted in a large fire, Cpl. Halskov added. The Coquihalla is still closed southbound between Merritt and Hope, with northbound traffic being stopped intermittently.

—

Original

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed just south of Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

Witnesses at the scene tell Capital News a semi is on fire. DriveBC reports the highway is shut down southbound between Merritt and Hope. Northbound traffic will be stopped intermittently. A detour is available via Highway 5a to Highway 3.

Updates are available at DriveBC.

