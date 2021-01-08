Coronavirus outbreak in Lytton spreads rapidly

The Lytton First Nation is reminding residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel after a few residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Janet Webster said the outbreak, which occurred before Christmas, initially involved two people but then spread to six. The cases, which occurred in pockets on both the east and west sides of the river, resulted in 24 people in isolation, she said, but they all have since been cleared.

“We have our EOC team looking after that. We’ve just told everyone to stay in their homes and no non-essential travel,” Webster said, noting they expect to have their elders vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next few weeks. “We’re trying to be cautious and waiting for the vaccine to come to our community.”

The First Nation has about 900 members, who are spread out in 57 reserves both in town and on either side of the river.



