Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

A hospital worker wearing a face shield and mask is seen at a COVID-19 assessment centre for staff at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. According to Vancouver Coastal Health three administrative staff members at the hospital tested positive for the virus last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A hospital worker wearing a face shield and mask is seen at a COVID-19 assessment centre for staff at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. According to Vancouver Coastal Health three administrative staff members at the hospital tested positive for the virus last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Black Press Media is updating news stories throughout the day as the coronavirus crisis escalates. This file focuses on national news.

Here are the latest updates, as of 7:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020:

Air Canada lays off more than 5,000 flight attendants as airline cuts routes and parks planes

President of the Treasury Board of Ontario has COVID-19 symptoms, has been tested

People may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus in Whistler, B.C.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott returns to the front line

Cirque du Soleil lays off 95 per cent of employees

Alberta records first COVID-19 death

B.C. records eighth death in province, also at Lynn Valley Care Centre

Federal government suspends passport services until further notice

Head of Saskatchewan Medical Association tests positive for COVID-19

Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 passes 10,000

Britain asks 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work

Korea’s voters required to wear masks and use disposable gloves during next month’s parliamentary elections

5,000 layoffs at Air Canada

A union official says Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes and parks planes due to COVID-19.

Wesley Lesosky, who heads the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), says the carrier is laying off about 3,600 mainline employees as well as all of Air Canada Rouge’s 1,549 flight attendants.

The layoffs, which Lesosky says will take effect by April, affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants at the two segments.

Air Canada says the layoffs are temporary and employees will be returned to active duty status when the airline is able to ramp up its network schedule.

The Montreal-based company said Wednesday it will suspend the majority of its international and U.S. flights by March 31.

Feds boost medical equipment supply

The federal government is expected to announce today additional efforts to secure supplies of needed medical equipment to cope with the rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hinted at new measures to come, including involving industry and the military in the production of ventilators, masks and other personal protective gear.

He said the federal government is also expediting access to test kits to determine whether individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus and other medical devices.

Ottawa has been working in close collaboration with provinces and territories, who deliver health care, to determine where gaps exist in the system and to try to fill them before they become a significant problem.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says there has been no specific request for ventilators yet but the federal government is trying to pre-empt that by acquiring things that may be needed as the number of cases surge.

The cabinet committee on COVID-19 was to have been briefed about procurement of supplies by Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

Vancouver firefighters to limit responses to medical calls

First responders across the country say they’re putting measures in place to preserve their capacity to deal with emergencies as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

In Vancouver, Fire Chief Darrell Reid says the department is preparing to stop responding to medical calls unless they are urgent.

He says triaging calls will help preserve the fire department’s capacity to respond to major fires and other emergencies.

In Halifax, Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says dispatchers are not sending firefighters to COVID-19 calls.

While they typically go out in teams of four, he says only two firefighters will work on a patient in the case of a medical call now.

And he says firefighters are equipped with protective gear and a screening tool kit to help them identify potential COVID-19 cases.

The RCMP says the novel coronavirus has not affected how police respond to emergencies. However, some detachments are closing counter service and other activities in their offices, in consultation with local authorities.

Around the world

California’s governor ordered people in the most populous U.S. state to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic’s toll worsened so much world leaders warned of “record” economic pain.

Iran accused the United States of helping spread the virus by retaining sanctions that prevent it importing desperately needed medicine and medical equipment. Iran’s 1,200 deaths are exceeded only by those in Italy and China, and fears remain that it is underreporting the scale of its outbreak.

Iran’s U.N. Mission said the sanctions, imposed over the country’s nuclear program, were making it virtually impossible for Iran to import what it needed to fight the virus.

“In other words, while the U.S. is trying to curb the virus internally, it is helping the spread of the virus externally,” it said in a statement.

Worldwide, the death toll from COVID-19 passed 10,000 and infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than the spread of the virus. Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases but can be up to six weeks for those that turn serious, according to the World Health Organization.

The developments came as nations impose ever-stricter border controls and lockdowns to keep people at home and keep away outsiders, hoping to slow the spread of the virus while preparing for an onslaught of sick patients. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a looming global recession “perhaps of record dimensions.”

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that if strong action wasn’t taken, 56% of the state’s 40 million residents could contract the virus over the next eight weeks. He expanded restrictions on non-essential movement outside of homes, saying it was necessary to control the spread of the virus, which was threatening to overwhelm California’s medical system.

Similar restrictions are in place in virus hotspots like Italy, Spain and central China.

Canadians face financial uncertainty

When it comes to her family’s financial future, Kim Petrie says the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has erased any certainty about what lies ahead.

Over just a few days, the Hamilton resident watched significant changes ripple through her household of five.

Her three children — ages 17, 20 and 22 — live at home, but each lost their job in the restaurant industry on Monday. Now Petrie wonders if her casual part-time role as a mortgage specialist’s assistant could also be in question if the economy buckles. That would leave her family to lean on her husband’s commission-based paycheque in a market that’s caught in the grip of fear and uncertainty.

Other hurdles lie ahead for her family too, since her daughter was planning to work through the summer to save money for university in September. Her attention has shifted to applying for unemployment in the short term.

“At the moment, we’re feeling a little bit numb,” Petrie said.

“It’s almost like somebody’s going to come (from) behind a screen and say, ‘Oh, nothing ever happened and we’re back to reality.’ But we know that’s not the case.”

Like most Canadians, Petrie’s life has been upended by COVID-19, and she’s hoping an $82-billion stimulus package unveiled by the federal government may soften the blow.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau outlined rough details on Wednesday of a plan that would introduce wage subsidies for small businesses, laid off employees who don’t normally qualify for employment insurance, and families with child care expenses.

But exactly how the benefits will be rolled out is still unclear and the clock is ticking for many Canadians who feel they’ll need support if the fallout of COVID-19 drags on for months.

Should I keep away from others while walking?

Walking has been a welcome relief for people feeling cooped up in these unprecedented times of social distancing, but even this ordinary activity raises questions about what’s appropriate when approaching fellow pedestrians.

Exercise and fresh air are important for both physical and mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak — but so is following some key guidelines, advises Corinne Hart, associate professor of Ryerson University’s Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing.

Maintaining six feet of space is at the top of her list.

And while dog parks are a popular place to hang out — they’ve been as busy as ever this week as people flock outdoors — Hart said it’s better to stay away from them. Congregating anywhere isn’t a good idea, and dogs are unpredictable.

Hart, who teaches community health nursing and practice at Ryerson, also cautions against walks for people in self-isolation. While people in isolation surely crave the outdoors more than anyone, self-isolating means halting all contact with others. Leaving the house presents too many risks.

But for those not in self-isolation, outdoor exercise is recommended. And biking and running don’t pose any more of a risk than walking, as long as they’re not done in close contact with others.

Ontario researchers work on vaccine

A team of Western University researchers has begun work on creating a vaccine for the devastating novel coronavirus.

University officials say experts in virology, microbiology, vaccinology, bioinformatics and immunology have united in a bid to develop and test a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

They also hope to create a “vaccine bank” of several ready-made vaccines that could be used if another strain sparks a new coronavirus outbreak.

The team is building off of work begun by Chil-Yong Kang, a professor emeritus at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry who has been working on a vaccine for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

MERS is caused by a class of coronavirus similar to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The work is backed by $998,840 in funding announced Thursday from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. It is one of 96 projects funded across the country.

“MERS-CoV is highly related to this new virus, so it is possible to adapt that vaccine strategy quite rapidly for SARS-CoV-2,” Eric Arts, a professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry, said in a release.

“With the technology we have today, we can also introduce all the genetic diversity that exists for these coronaviruses in bats and other species, and create thousands of ‘seed’ vaccines.”

Scientists hope that the next time an outbreak occurs, it would be possible to identify which strain is circulating early on and immediately start producing a vaccine from the vaccine bank.

No evidence ibuprofen makes COVID-19 worse: experts

Canadian health officials are trying to calm fears that anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen can worsen COVID-19 symptoms by stressing the lack of concrete evidence.

Debate over whether ibuprofen products such as Advil should be bypassed for acetaminophen medications including Tylenol continues to rage among many people confused by conflicting reports spreading online.

Alberta’s medical health office offered assurances Thursday on Twitter, stating “there is no strong evidence to indicate that ibuprofen could worsen COVID-19 symptoms beyond the usual known side effects.”

“Until more information is available, people may wish to take paracetamol/acetaminophen to treat COVID-19 symptoms, unless advised otherwise by their doctor,” said the account, run by public health staff on behalf of chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer of Ontario Pharmacists Association also said Thursday there was not enough evidence to avoid the common painkiller but nevertheless suggested concerned patients use acetaminophen instead.

“It’s sometimes good to err on the side of caution because we can’t disapprove what that statement was,” said Allan Malek, referring to a weekend tweet from France’s health ministry that sparked the controversy.

“Because there is another alternative — acetaminophen, which are the Tylenol-based products — that would be a good alternative in terms of treating fever and pain that may come along with positive symptoms of COVID-19.”

Controversy over ibuprofen arose last weekend when France’s health minister tweeted that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs — a category of drugs known as NSAIDs including ibuprofen — could be an aggravating factor for COVID-19 patients.

Drug safety researcher Mahyar Etminan traced the confusion back to a letter in a medical journal that hypothesized ibuprofen should not be used, and anecdotal evidence in France that suggested COVID-19 patients who took ibuprofen did poorly.

The files below were written on March 19, 2020

Updated at 1600 March 19.

Death toll in B.C. increases to eight dead

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has recorded an eighth death from COVID-19 as the number of infected cases has climbed to 271.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the latest death is a man who was a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where six others have died.

The province has recorded 40 new cases.

Henry says B.C. now has 271 cases of COVID-19, with the majority being in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

She is urging people to maintain social distancing to fight the novel coronavirus, but adds they can step outside for fresh air while maintaining their distance from others.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced that the province is waiving waiting periods for people who have applied for medical service plan insurance including those who are returning from infected areas in other countries.

British Columbia has declared both a provincial state of emergency and a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

Vancouver city council followed the province with its own local state of emergency today.

The city says the declaration allows staff to take additional measures in the battle against the virus including giving the city priority in acquiring clothing, equipment or medical supplies to cope with the pandemic.

Foreign Minister self isolates due to flu symptoms

TORONTO — Canada’s foreign minister is being tested for the coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms after travelling.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter he is self-isolating at home for 14 days and says he expects the results of his test very shortly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already self-isolating at his residence after his wife tested positive following a trip to London.

Champagne says he will continue to work to support Canadians facing difficulties abroad and to help co-ordinate the international response to the crisis.

Canada’s top doctor: Don’t flatten the curve, ‘Plank it!’

OTTAWA — Canada’s top doctor says it might be months until we know whether social distancing measures being employed across the country are slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Canada has seen a “concerning” daily in the number of cases of COVID-19 across the country. The latest federal count is 800 cases and 10 deaths, and Alberta recorded an additional death after that tally.

But the numbers of newly confirmed cases released daily reflect people who were tested days ago, and they would have spent several days with the virus that causes COVID-19 before developing symptoms.

“I always tell people it’s a bit like the light from a star,” said chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam in a Thursday news conference.

“What you’re seeing reported today is something that actually happened a while back.”

Across the country people have taken drastic measures to limit their contact with others and keep the virus from spreading.

Some provinces have even mandated the closure of certain businesses to make sure people don’t gather in large groups.

It’s all in an effort to make sure there isn’t a sudden sharp increase in the number of cases, so that the spread of the virus is slowed over time. Public health experts call it “flattening the curve.”

“What I would like to see, and I’ll be watching very closely in the next two weeks or so, what actually happens to that curve,” Tam said.

Most cases of the virus in Canada have been mild, and found in people of working age. But it can be far more serious for older people or people with underlying health conditions.

So far the demographics of people who have contracted COVID-19 matches what other countries are seeing as well.

Today Tam called for Canadians to not flatten the curve but “plank it.”

In China and South Korea, which saw major outbreaks before Canada, it took about two and a half months to get the situation under control, Tam said.

Ideally, she said, Canada will never reach the point others did.

“I’ll see how Canadians do in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

Prairies: Doctors’ bonspiel puts physicians at risk

REGINA — An investigation is underway in at least two provinces after a Saskatchewan doctor who attended a curling bonspiel in Edmonton tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Allan Woo, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, said in a letter to members that he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night.

“I attended a curling bonspiel held March 11-14 in Edmonton,” he said in the letter Thursday. “This bonspiel is an annual event that usually attracts 50-60 physicians from Western Canada.

“I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel.”

Woo is one of four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total in the province to 20.

The Ministry of Health said three of the new infections are related to travel, with the other being a close contact of a previously reported case.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said all of the participants have been alerted about the positive tests, meaning they will be required to be in self-isolation until further details are known.

Doctors Manitoba said in an emailed statement that the organization is aware of three doctors from Manitoba who participated in the bonspiel.

Workers sent home from northern mine

Quebec mining company Agnico Eagle has decided to send home its Nunavut-based work force from the two gold mines it operates in south central Nunavut.

All local workers on site will be returned home and those off-site will not return.

These employees will continue to be paid.

The move is being made to eliminate the possibility of Nunavut workers being infected by those flying in from the south.

As yet, Nunavut has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The mines will continue to operate with remaining staff.

Passport services suspended

The federal government is suspending its passport services until further notice.

Canadians will only be able to obtain or renew passports if they need to travel for urgent reasons.

This includes serious illness, the death of friend or family member, humanitarian work or would otherwise lose a job or business.

Service Canada says anyone who does not meet the criteria for urgent travel — or is experiencing symptoms such as a fever, coughing, having trouble breathing — will have to wait.

So would anyone who is in self-isolation.

Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says that with travel restrictions in place, Service Canada needs to focus on assisting Canadians with issues that are currently the most critical.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus