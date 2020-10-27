Federal Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger addresses a news conference discussing his latest report, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger addresses a news conference discussing his latest report, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Corrections watchdog urges moratorium on doctor-assisted deaths in Canadian prisons

Federal correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says there are three known cases of doctor-assisted death in federal prisons

Canada’s prison ombudsman says Ottawa must put a moratorium on allowing medical assistance in dying inside federal correctional institutions, no matter the circumstances.

Federal correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says there are three known cases of doctor-assisted death in federal prisons and each raises questions around consent, choice and dignity.

In his 2019-20 annual report released today, Zinger says his office found a series of errors and delays and the misapplication of law and policy in the two cases it reviewed.

He says the government should set up an expert committee to consider the ethical and practical concerns in providing medically assisted death in prisons and suggest policy and law changes.

The report also looked at sexual violence in federal prisons and concluded that it as a pervasive but under-reported problem.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the investigator’s report raises important issues and recommendations regarding education, training and safety in federal correctional institutions.

The Canadian Press

