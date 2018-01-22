A cougar walks across the street as an RCMP officer attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera. The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away, in front of a grocery store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

‘Quite a few tears’ as quilts distributed to those affected by last summer’s fire

Local quilters leapt into action to provide quilts for Ashcroft Reserve and Boston Flats residents.

South Cariboo Kinsmen donate to local fire departments

Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments each receive $1,100 from Kinsmen annual Turkey Bingo.

NDIT ‘State of the North’ report highlights importance of small businesses

Median wages in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet lower than elsewhere, but housing relatively affordable.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

Most Read