Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Councillors in the Metro Vancouver city of Port Moody have voted in favour of a motion asking Mayor Rob Vagramov to again step aside as he faces a sexual assault charge.

Vagramov took a voluntary leave of absence in March after the charge was laid, but he denies the allegation and returned to the mayor’s chair in September with the legal matter still unresolved.

Councillors voted 4-3 in favour of a motion that called on Vagramov to resume an unpaid leave while dealing with the allegation that dates back to 2015, when Vagramov was a Port Moody councillor.

Following the Tuesday night vote, Vagramov thanked council for its input and said he would take the comments into consideration but did not indicate if he would comply.

Councillor Diana Dilworth, who brought the motion, told the meeting that nothing has been regular since Vagramov’s return and his presence has challenged council’s ability to provide good governance.

Vagramov, who was just 26 when he was elected mayor one year ago, is due to return to court on Nov. 13.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor accused of sex assault returns from voluntary absence

The Canadian Press

