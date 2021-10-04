Glen Hamakawa, 67, and wife Eva, 56 were supposed to be back home from an ATV trip in the Crump recreational site area on Oct. 1. As of Sunday morning, Oct. 3, the search continues for the couple. (Facebook)

Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway

The couple departed on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction

The search for a couple in the Okanagan backcountry has come to a tragic end.

Penticton RCMP say the bodies of Glen, 67, and Eva Hamakawa, 56, were found by Search and Rescue Sunday (Oct. 4).

The couple were reported as missing to police on Saturday after they failed to return to their camp at the Crump Recreation site near the Summerland-Princeton Highway.

They were last seen leaving on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction and were supposed to return by suppertime. Police earlier described the Hamakawas as experienced backcountry vehicle operators but were new to the area and like to explore ATV trails.

Investigators believe the pair were in an apparent ATV rollover incident and fell down dense and steep terrain.

“We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

“The RCMP wishes to thanks the Search and Rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in locating the couple, as well as the public who offered a lot of support.”

READ MORE: Search continues for overdue couple ATVing near Summerland-Princeton Highway

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personPentictonSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A plan showing proposed additions at Horsting’s Farm Market near Cache Creek, including a miniature passenger railway line that will circle the property. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Miniature railway, other attractions proposed for Horsting’s Farm Market

Lawn signs in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, where voter turnout was 61.1 per cent of eligible voters. The A&W Root Bear was <em>not</em> a candidate. (Photo credit: Adam Louis/Agassiz Harrison Observer)
Voter turnout down from 2019 levels in both local ridings

Garden at 98 Old Cariboo Road, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft CiB honours top gardens and a blooming business