COVID-19 info: Yard waste accepted at TNRD Transfer Stations

Ashcroft Emergency Department

The Emergency Department at the Ashcroft Hospital remains open during regularly-scheduled hours (6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday). However, all patients arriving at the ED will be screened over the outside entry system for the urgency of the visit, and for symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Patients will then be directed accordingly.

Pay parking suspended at IH sites

Interior Health is temporarily suspending pay parking for the public, staff, and physicians at its sites where pay parking exists until further notice.

This step is intended to help support the public, as well as IH’s dedicated staff and physicians, during this challenging time, and also reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission from the continued use of pay parking machines.

Interior Health reminds everyone about the importance of limiting close contact with others by staying a minimum of six feet apart outside homes, frequent handwashing, using virtual options to connect with others, limiting shopping to essential outings, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home if you are sick.

For the latest information from Interior Health about COVID-19, please visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/.

Municipal governments

The Villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are all responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with changes to municipal operations, facilities, and more. For the latest information, visit the relevant Village website or call the office.

Village of Ashcroft: www.ashcroftbc.ca, telephone (250) 453-9161.

Village of Cache Creek: www.village.cachecreek.bc.ca/, telephone (250) 457-6237.

Village of Clinton: https://village.clinton.bc.ca/, telephone (250) 459-2261.

Area RCMP detachments

RCMP detachments in Ashcroft, Clinton, and Lytton are taking precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to protect members of the public and employees, local detachments are no longer providing front counter services, including criminal record and police information checks, until further notice. If you are exhibiting symptoms, including fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing, do not come to a detachment for any police services.

These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to the non-emergency police lines. These services continue to be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The non-emergency numbers for local detachments are Ashcroft (250-453-2216); Clinton (250-459-2221); and Lytton (250-455-2225).

The RCMP’s priority continues to be community safety and security, and these measures are being taken to help ensure that core policing duties will not be impacted.

Yard waste accepted at Transfer Stations

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is following the lead of the Provincial Health Officer by asking people to only come to Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations if absolutely necessary. Minimizing the total number of customers through the gates will better protect staff and customers, and ensure that essential services are maintained.

Disposal of bagged garbage and household recycling is an essential service. Other items, such as yard waste, will be accepted as usual, but people are asked to limit the number of visits they make to Transfer Stations and Eco-Depots as much as possible. If you can, please refrain from taking non-essential loads until normal operations can be resumed.

Thompson-Nicola Regional Libraries

All local libraries are closed until further notice, but WiFi can be accessed from outside each branch 24/7 during the closures. The available signal strength will be different for each site, but generally it should be available from the parking lot area/near building.

The TNRL is experiencing higher than usual traffic in its digital collection right now, so they are asking patrons to return books as soon as they have finished reading them so the holds list can keep moving.

For information about all the digital services offered by the TNRL, visit the website at www.tnrl.ca. For great ideas about activities, resources, and more, go to the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Facebook page.

Thrift stores

Both the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store and Second Time Around in Ashcroft remain closed until further notice. Residents are asked not to drop off items at either store until they re-open and volunteers are able to deal with drop-offs.

The Equality Project

The Equality Project clubhouse at 1260 Stage Road in Cache Creek is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for take-out meals only.

Soup’s On

Until further notice, Soup’s On at St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft has been cancelled.

Supports for small businesses

Governments and the private sector are providing a wide range of supports for small businesses in British Columbia affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest information on small business supports, resources, and advisory services, visit the Small Business BC website at https://smallbusinessbc.ca/. Advisors are ready to help by phone at 1-800-667-2272 and by email at askus@smallbusinessbc.ca.

Ash/Cache/Clinton COVID-19 Community Info Board

For continuously updated news and information about businesses, services, and organizations in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton area, and how they are being impacted by/responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, check the Ash/Cache/Clinton COVID-19 Community Info Board on Facebook.

Health care/concerns

If you have concerns about symptoms you might be exhibiting, do not go to the hospital or to a local health clinic. Instead, call Health Link BC’s 8-1-1 line, where a trained health care professional can answer your questions and direct you as to the best course of action. Please be patient, as the 8-1-1 line is experiencing heavier than usual call volumes.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool

The BC Ministry of Health now offers the BC COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool, which will help you determine if you may need further assessment or testing for COVID-19. Go to https://covid19.thrive.health/ to take the test.


Coronavirus

