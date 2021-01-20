A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in 100 Mile House, where four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo credit: Angie Mindus/<em>Williams Lake Tribune</em>)

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in 100 Mile House. There is no evidence of patient exposure related to this outbreak. However, as of Jan. 18, 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health would like to assure the community that it is safe to come to the hospital for medical care when it is needed. A team including infection control practitioners, microbiologists, medical health officers, and communicable disease specialists are overseeing the site to ensure all safety protocols are in place.

Contact tracing on confirmed cases is ongoing. All confirmed cases and direct contacts are self-isolating.

IH is grateful to community leaders for their support, and reminds everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or who test positive for COVID-19. This virus is circulating in every community.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings; avoid non-essential travel; stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID‑19; practise physical distancing; wear a mask; and wash your hands often.

Valentine Candy Gram

Looking for something special for that someone special on Valentine’s Day? The Ashcroft HUB is offering a “Valentine Candy Gram” for children and adults, which can be pre-ordered and will be delivered to the recipient on Feb. 14.

The Kids’ Candy Gram includes a box of chocolates and a stuffed teddy bear, while the Adults’ Candy Gram includes a box of chocolates and three carnations. The cost is $15 each (which includes delivery), and they can be ordered by going to http://bit.ly/2LUUvnY.

For more information about the candy grams, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or by emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

First aid course

A two-day First Aid Standard with CPR-C course will be taking place at the Ashcroft HUB from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. It is an in-person event, and all COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The cost is $170 per person. To register, go to http://bit.ly/39AQxZS.

Bridging to Literacy

Since 2010, Bridging to Literacy has provided literacy initiatives within the areas of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Spences Bridge. It is supported through Decoda Literacy and contracted with Community Futures.

Support also includes grants to organizations that are in need of program funding, marketing programs, events that have a literacy component, and helping connect people with the services that exist within the communities. Organizations can apply for up to $500 to put on literacy-related workshops, provide public education, or purchase supplies that support literacy.

If you have an event or program that you would like help promoting, or if you need support, contact Jessica, Literacy Coordinator, at (250) 457-7128 or email jessicaclement@gmail.com.

Taking care of business

Community Futures has two free online workshops coming up designed to help you take care of business. First up is “Managing Conflict” on Jan. 25 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Conflict is inevitable and not always easy. Join John Singleton and discuss how to recognize the cause of conflict, understand your reactions to it, and manage the challenges and responses.

On Feb. 8 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. there is “Managing Time”. So much to do, and so little time to do it! John Singleton will share strategies that will help you organize, prioritize, and plan for success.

To learn more, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.


