Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Interior Health has declared the outbreaks in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna

Multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility of long-term care at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 8.

In Summerland, the entire long term care facility of Dr. Andrew Pavillion has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

At the Penticton Regional Hospital David E. Kampe tower level 6 and the rehab unit are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The David E. Kampe tower declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, while the rehab unit declared an outbreak on Nov. 2.

There are no other outbreaks within the Interior Health region at this time.

READ MORE: Every Saturday, in snow, -20 C, count on Pat Wand working the bottle drive at Penticton IGA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCOVID-19KelownaPentictonSeniorsSummer

Previous story
VIDEO: Health funding talks end with no agreement as feds walk away, blaming premiers
Next story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

The new Boston Flats Eco-Depot between Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be opening on Nov. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New Eco-Depot at Boston Flats scheduled to open on Nov. 15

Construction of a high speed fibre-to-the-home network in Clinton is scheduled to start in spring 2023. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Province announces fibre optic internet is coming to Clinton

James Teit (second from l) with (from l) Nlaka’pamux Chief John Tetlanetza, Ktunaxa Chief Paul David, and St’at’imc Chief Thomas Adolph of the B.C. Interior during a lobbying trip to Ottawa in 1916.
In 1922, legendary Spences Bridge ethnographer James Teit dies

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis speaks to demonstrators supporting the ongoing trucker protests in Ottawa. (File Photo)
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP says fed economic statement is more of the same