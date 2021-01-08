COVID-19 supports available for those needing tests or who are self-isolating

Information about testing centres, when to get tested, and what to do if you test positive

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase throughout the province, Interior Health is reminding anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has tested positive, of the supports in place throughout the region.

Booking a COVID-19 test

You can book a COVID-19 test online at https://bit.ly/3fXGIbd, or by calling 1-877-740-7747. Visit Interior Health’s testing information page at https://bit.ly/3lsKDxQ for locations where you can get tests, and operating hours. For emergencies, call 9-1-1 and go to the nearest emergency department.

Testing is available for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If you are unsure of your symptoms, you can take the COVID-19 online assessment at https://bc.thrive.health/, or call 8-1-1 to speak to HealthLinkBC for health information or advice.

Receiving COVID-19 test results

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by public health directly by phone. If you receive a positive test result by text message, you will be contacted by public health. Anyone having difficulty breathing, or struggling with extreme symptoms, should call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency department.

Self-isolating with COVID-19

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be supported by public health to stay at home and isolate for a minimum of 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Most people can manage their symptoms at home, while mild to moderate cold or flu-like symptoms can be supported by a family doctor, a local urgent primary care centre, or a walk-in clinic.

If you are self-isolating because you have COVID-19, you must take measures to stay isolated from others within your household. If this is not possible and you remain in close contact with others in your household, they should isolate with you.

While waiting for COVID-19 test results, you should self-isolate. If you test negative for COVID-19 despite your COVID-like symptom, you should still stay home to recover.

Anyone in the Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton area who has to self-isolate and has difficulty getting groceries and other essential items such as prescriptions and medications can call the local COVID-19 helpline at 250-457-3422.

When to get a COVID-19 test

Testing is available for people with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; loss of sense of taste or smell; body aches; diarrhea; or headache. Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

COVID-19 safety protocols

Residents in all communities are asked to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

• Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

• Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

• Practise physical distancing.

• Wear a mask in indoor public settings.

• Wash your hands often.

• Avoid non-essential travel.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus