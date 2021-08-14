This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)

COVID exposure notice issued to FN communities following sports, music events

First Nations communities in Chilliwack, Boston Bar, Kamloops and more affected

A COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued by Fraser Health following a number of sports and music events at First Nations communities, including two in Chilliwack.

“Fraser Health along with First Nations Health Authority is following up a number of cases affecting First Nations communities,” the Aug. 13 notification reads, in part.

The exposure locations and dates are:

Kamloops Baseball Tournament (July 30 to Aug. 2)

Jam Fest Boston Bar at Tuckkwiowhum Village (Aug. 2)

Tzeachten Baseball Tournament in Chilliwack (Aug. 7 to Aug. 8)

Concert in the Park in Chilliwack (Aug. 7)

“In addition, there were a few other cultural events or grief gatherings in homes or community facilities that occurred in the following communities: Boothroyd, Chawathil and Seabird Island the week of Aug. 1 to 7.”

Folks who attended these events should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Fraser Health advises they avoid being around people who are at a higher risk for severe COVID illness such as the elderly, people with weak immune systems and children under 12.

READ MORE: Get up-to-date COVID coverage here

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Health

Previous story
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

Just Posted

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Fraser Health issued an exposure notice following several events at First Nations communities. (CDC)
COVID exposure notice issued to FN communities following sports, music events

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Interior Health records 376 new cases of COVID-19

Jay Schell (left), Wendy Schell (right) and their daughter Karin leave the Chilliwack emergency operations centre on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. “The people here have been really, really friendly and very helpful,” Wendy said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator