UPDATE: COVID outbreak in Boston Bar leads to community program closures

Mobile testing clinic set up at Anderson Creek Clinic for those with symptoms or potential contact

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak in Boston Bar and the surrounding area.

In response to the outbreak, several offices and programs are closed and cancelled. Tuckkwiowhum Village closed all facilities over the weekend, including the gas bar.

Also closed are the Boston Bar First Nation Band Office and the Anderson and North Bend areas of the Boston Bar First Nation Reserve. Tuckkwiowhum Campground said they are not taking any new bookings until Aug. 22.

As a result of the community health concern, the Boston Bar Food Bank will be operating but with closed doors and heightened safety protocols. Fraser Canyon Family Place and the Youth Summer Adventures program have also closed.

The Tuckkwiowhum Village in Boston Bar was also the CN Relief Centre for those impacted by the Lytton Fire. For those who need to access that help, emails are to go to Lyttonrelief@cn.ca.

Tuckkwiowhum Village says that “having been vaccinated provides individuals with protection but mild symptoms can still develop and the virus passed to our most vulnerable community members.”

Seabird Island Band also informed members of the community that the provincial health officer could be announcing further restrictions on Aug. 9.

No specific date or location has been mentioned as of yet, but those who attended public gatherings in the past two weeks should be aware they could have been exposed to COVID-19. Fraser Health has been contacted for more information.

On Monday morning, a mobile testing team was put in place at the Anderson Creek Clinic, 46100 Hicks Road in Boston Bar. Testing was to begin at 11 a.m. and those going are asked to wait in their vehicle. A gargle test will be offered to those who have had nothing to eat or drink within the hour.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary from person to person and vary in different age groups. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19.

Common symptoms are:

• runny nose

• new or worsening cough

• shortness of breath

• difficulty breathing

• temperature of 38 degrees or higher and chills

• fatigue or weakness

• muscle or body aches

• gastrointestinal symptoms (pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

• feel unwell.

If you think you have been exposed, or feel unwell, get tested immediately and isolate from others.

Testing facilities are at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope from Monday to Friday. Book your appointment online through Fraser Health, Hope.

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

COVID-19News