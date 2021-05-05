COVID vaccines available at some pharmacies in Interior Health

Ashcroft resident Dan Cumming (l) receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Interior Health’s Lisa Colwell, LPN, at the community vaccination clinic in Ashcroft on May 3. The clinic — which ran from April 26 to May 6 — had 210 spots a day, and local residents made full use of it, with most of the spots filled each day. If you missed the Ashcroft or Clinton clinics, there are other opportunities in the IH region to get vaccinated. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Interior Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are available at certain pharmacies in the IH region, for any residents aged 30 and over.

Participating pharmacies are located in Kamloops, Kelowna, Castlegar, Cranbrook, Lake Country, Penticton, Vernon, and West Kelowna. You do not have to be a resident of these communities in order to obtain a vaccine, but you do need to register, either by using the provincial system or directly with the pharmacy.

A list of pharmacies where COVID-19 immunizations are available is on the BC Pharmacy Association website (https://bit.ly/333soZ1).

Province-wide, anyone born in 1963 or earlier, or who has received a letter saying they are clinically vulnerable, can now register for, and book, a COVID-19 vaccination. Call 1-833-838-2323 seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to register and book, or go to https://bit.ly/3xEKv5K to register. If you are eligible to book an appointment, you will be contacted by email.

You can also book a COVID-19 vaccination at any service BC office, including those in Ashcroft and Clinton.

COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region, and Interior Health wants to remind people that whether you have been vaccinated or not, you must continue to follow all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

These include wearing masks, observing physical distancing, avoiding indoor gatherings, and restricting travel unless it is essential.



