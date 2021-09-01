(National Park Service)

Coyote killed after 3 people, including children, attacked overnight in Stanley Park

Park had been closed to non-essential visitors overnight the day prior

A coyote has been put down by conservation officers after three people were attacked in Stanley Park overnight.

The Conservation Officer Service said on Wednesday (Sept. 1) afternoon that two of the people attacked were children. The coyote that was killed had been deemed food-habituated.

Conservation officers are still in the park investigating these attacks, which are the latest of the dozens of coyotes incidents that have taken place this past year.

Conservation officers have been urging the public to avoid the park since early August when a five-year-old child was bitten. The park board officially closed the park to non-essential visitors as of Tuesday night but conservation officers did not specify whether the three people who were attacked were deemed essential visitors.

Wildlife

