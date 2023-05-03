CPR-C course in Clinton provides critical health care training

The Clinton Healthcare Alliance has organized two CPR-C training courses on May 7 and 8, to enable community members to learn skills that can make a difference in an emergency. (Photo credit: Rama/Wikimedia Commons)

In the face of a lack of urgent care in and around Clinton, the Clinton Healthcare Alliance (CHA) is taking action, and has organized two CPR-C training courses so that up to 24 members of the community can learn how to respond in the case of a medical emergency.

The one-day course is being held on Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8. Participants will receive training from health care professionals in administering CPR and emergency first aid.

A press release from the CHA notes that Clinton, like many smaller rural communities in British Columbia, has gaps in health care that greatly concern the area’s aging population. Although it has a BC Ambulance station, and a health clinic that is staffed Monday to Friday by a registered nurse, there are no doctors serving the village, and the nearest emergency room is a 45-minute drive away in 100 Mile House.

CHA secretary Jessica Lawrence notes that with only one ambulance serving Clinton and the surrounding area, it can often be away from the community on calls. The purpose of holding the training courses is to give residents the skills and confidence to step in and help while waiting for emergency services that might have to arrive from other nearby communities.

“They’ll each learn high quality CPR and use of automatic external defibrillators for adults, children, and infants,” says Lawrence, “plus they’ll learn how to control bleeding and to recognize the signs of shock and stroke.” Participants will also learn how to deal with a situation where someone is choking.

The Clinton Healthcare Alliance, a not-for-profit society that was formerly the Clinton Healthcare Auxiliary, is not only organizing the sessions, it is also subsidizing them for participants, who only have to pay $25; the CHA pays the other $70 per person. High Bar First Nation has donated the use of their community church at 1401 Cariboo Highway for both classes, which are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each session can accommodate up to 12 people, and 20 of the 24 spots have already been booked.

It’s hoped that by providing people with the training to deal with a medical emergency, it can mitigate what is called the “bystander effect”, which is where people stand around, frozen, thinking that someone else will step in and help. People with training can be the person who says “That’s me, I can help.”

The training is not meant to replace health care professionals, but can allow people to buy time and provide care while waiting for first responders. The idea is that if there is a community event and someone becomes unresponsive in cardiac arrest, there are one or two people with the skills and confidence to do high-quality CPR, which can make all the difference.

The course will also teach people how to take control of and manage a scene. If someone is able to take charge — “You call 9-1-1 and put it on speakerphone, you go get the AED” — it can give other people more confidence to step forward and assist even if they’re not professionals.

There is no minimum age for those wanting to take the course, although it is appropriate for anyone aged 14 and up.

The CHA recently changed its name from the Healthcare Auxiliary, which has been in Clinton for several decades, in order to re-brand and change the group’s purpose slightly. In the past the group raised funds for health care in Clinton and Ashcroft, but is not really doing that any more. Instead, the group is doing more advocating for rural health care, initiating and supporting local health care projects, and being a voice for health care in Clinton.

The Alliance is currently working on a health care directory for Clinton and area, which will serve as a one stop shop for health care providers and services and who to contact for things such as transportation, how to book at the clinic or lab, who to contact for mental health information, how to use the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Ashcroft, and more. The plan is to launch the directory in the next few months, in both an online and a printed version.

The CHA also provides information about, and promotes, health care-related things such as COVID-19 or flu shot clinics. In addition to promoting them online, the Alliance makes sure to put posters around town for the benefit of people who are not online.

For more information on the CPR-C training course or the Alliance, or to see if there are any spots remaining, email clintonhealthcarealliance@gmail.com.



