Craft fair, sandbag bee, Seedy Sunday, and more this weekend

Equality Project expands hours

As of the week of April 4, The Equality Project in Cache Creek will be open four days a week (Monday through Thursday) moving forward. The dining room is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the essentials room and office will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

First Nations craft fair

Misty Antoine is organizing a second First Nations craft fair, taking place at the Cache Creek community hall on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome at the fair, which features local artisans selling baked goods (including bannock!), canvas art, drums, beaded accessories, handmade items, and more; there will also be home-based businesses and a concession.

Tables are $10 each, and anyone interested in being a vendor can contact Antoine at antoinemisty@gmail.com.

Sandbag bee

The Village of Cache Creek, in conjunction with the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department, is holding a sandbag bee on Saturday, April 9. The filled sandbags will be available free for residents who need them, and a stockpile of extras will be kept on hand.

Anyone interested in helping out can bring their favourite shovel and a pair of gloves and meet up near the concession building behind the Cache Creek Park starting at 10 a.m. At lunchtime, hot dogs and refreshments will be served up by the fire department.

Equality Project open house

The Equality Project is holding an open house at its clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Anyone who is interested is welcome to drop by for a free barbecue, refreshments, and a tour, where you’ll learn about everything the Project does and offers.

Vimy Lane ceremony

On Saturday, April 9 the Village of Clinton will be holding an official naming ceremony for the newest street name in the community: Vimy Lane. All are welcome to attend the ceremony, which starts at 2:30 p.m. across from the Clinton Legion at 310 Lebourdais Avenue.

Back issues of the Ashcroft Journal show that annual “Vimy Dinners” were regularly held in Clinton from the 1920s through the 1970s, to commemorate the Easter 1917 battle that saw Canadian forces unite to capture the strategic stronghold of Vimy Ridge in northeastern France during World War I.

Clinton Seedy Sunday

The Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society is holding its annual Seedy Sunday event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is by donation, and there will be lots to see and do for the whole family, including a seed swap and sale, heritage and heirloom seeds, organic seeds, plants, gardening supplies, displays, workshops, a silent auction, door prizes, a kids’ corner, concession, and more.

This is one of the society’s two fundraising events of the year, so come on out and support them. For more information, call Yvette May at (250) 212-5506 or email clintoncib2005@gmail.com.

Farm/Ranch Wildfire preparedness workshop

Agricultural producers are invited to join an interactive webinar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 to develop a customized wildfire plan. Participants will learn why a farm/ranch wildfire plan is important, understand wildfire threats and impacts, create a farm operations map, learn about livestock relocation planning, find out how to create fuel breaks and use sprinkler protection, and more.

To download resources, learn more, and register, go to https://bit.ly/3NJeRvQ.

Clinton and District Parade

This year’s Clinton parade has a theme of “Let’s Get On With Life”, and will be taking place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. All entries are free, and there will be first and second place ribbons awarded in a variety of categories.

Anyone is welcome to register an entry before May 23, and forms are available at the Clinton village office. For more information, contact Christine Rivett at (778) 207-2549 or email crivett@bcwireless.com.

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is looking for new members. If you are interested in being part of a positive vision for the village, call Andrea at (250) 453-9402.

Neighbourhood Small Grants

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program in Ashcroft is looking for volunteers to join the Neighbourhood Grant committee to review applications for the program. The total time commitment is four to six hours (or less) per month, and volunteers will attend a virtual orientation and a couple of virtual meetings between May and August to review grant applications and help give away $10,000 to build community connections.

For more information, go to https://neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca or contact Yunuen Perez Vertti at yperezvertti@anhbc.org.

Mesa yard sale

The huge block sale on the Mesa in Ashcroft — which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic — is returning on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mark your calendars now for this enormous sale, which will feature dozens of residences. Everyone is welcome to come look for bargains, and it’s a great way of meeting the neighbours.

Lytton documentary

Wallop Film has been commissioned by the Guardian newspaper to make a documentary about Lytton. The focus of the film will be the importance of home, and it will explore themes of history, culture, stewardship, and the multi-faceted effects of climate change on the lives of people around the world.

The Guardian has green-lit the project as part of its Guardian Docs channel, and provided the initial funding, with Creative BC also onboard to provide additional development funding. They are now looking to obtain funding for local production costs, as well as the post-production stage.

For more information about the film, and funding opportunities, go to https://bit.ly/3K4o27U.

Social network survey feedback wanted

Participants are still needed for an online survey being conducted by researchers from UBC Okanagan, who are interested in learning more about the social networks of adults 50 years and older in rural B.C. with mental health concerns.

The social connections that make up our social network are very important for our well-being. Researchers are hoping to gain insight into the social connections that make up the social networks in order to help them better understand how to improve the quality of these relationships and, hopefully, enhance well-being.

The survey is for those aged 50 and older who live in a rural B.C. community and have a mental health concern, such as depression or anxiety, or problems with drug or alcohol use. A formal diagnosis from a health care or mental health professional is not required in order to participate.

Survey participants will have the opportunity to enter a draw for a chance to win one $150 or one of five $75 prizes.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lGF95p or contact Kendra Corman at kmcorman@mail.ubc.ca.



