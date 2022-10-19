Craft fairs and markets galore coming up in region over next six weeks

More than a dozen markets, fairs, and bazaars taking place from Spences Bridge to 70 Mile

Annette Cadwell at the Ashcroft HUB Christmas market in 2021. There are more than a dozen craft fairs, markets, and bazaars, providing unique gifts and handcrafted items, in the region between now and early December. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

We’re one month into fall, and Christmas is only two months away, which means that service clubs and organizations are gearing up for market season.

Between now and early December, more than a dozen markets, bazaars, and craft fairs will be taking place in the region, from Spences Bridge to 70 Mile and from Lillooet to Savona. They provide an opportunity for local groups to fundraise; for local artists, artisans, and craftspeople to showcase their creations; and for residents to shop for unique gifts (or perhaps find something special for themselves), and at the same time get out and about and enjoy some festive cheer.

The following is a list of the upcoming markets in the region, listed by date. Cut out this handy chart and keep it as a guide for this season’s fabulous local markets.

Oct. 22: Clinton

The 13th annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall on LeBourdais Avenue. The event is sponsored by the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society.

Admission is by donation, and there will be door prizes. There will also be lunch available at the hall, with a choice of chili or beef barley soup, plus tea and coffee.

Oct. 22: Lillooet

The Ts’kw’aylaxw Elders Fundraising Flea Market will be held at the Lillooet Legion (737 Main Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables are $10 each with a donation to the Elders’ Table.

There will be a bake sale at the event, with all proceeds going to Elders’ fundraising. For more information, contact Karen Aleck at karen_alecklmc@hotmail.com or (250) 256-8746.

Nov. 4–6: Lillooet

The Miyazaki House Craft Fair will be taking place at Miyazaki House in Lillooet (346 Russell Lane) on Nov. 4 (3 to 9 p.m.), Nov. 5 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Nov. 6 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Support local societies and businesses, and enjoy a bowl of chili or soup and a bun, as well as coffee, tea, or pop, at the concession.

Nov. 5: Lillooet

Come along to the 23rd Royal Purple Fall Tea and Bazaar at the Elk’s Hall (Moha Road) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Nov. 5: Cook’s Ferry

There will be a Christmas Craft Bazaar at the Cook’s Ferry gym in Spences Bridge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to crafts, the event will feature a concession, silent auction, and a raffle.

Tables are $5 each; to book one, call (250) 458-2403.

Nov. 5: Clinton

The Clinton Seniors’ Association is holding its annual Marketplace event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Tables are $10 each; to book one, contact Zee Chevalier at (250) 459-0028.

Nov. 19: Cache Creek

The Ashcroft Legion Christmas Craft Fair is back, and will be at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Tables are $15 each, with a maximum of two tables per vendor. To book, contact Pat Moyer at (250) 457-6431 or (250) 457-3081.

Nov. 20: Savona

There will be a Christmas Bazaar at the Savona Community Hall (6648 Tingley Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (vendor set-up starts at 8:30 a.m.). In addition to the vendors there will be a concession, door prizes, a silent auction, a meat draw, and a 50/50 draw.

Small tables are available at $10 each; large tables are $20 each. Vendors can contact Patti Woods at savonacommunityassociation@gmail.com or (250) 674-1651.

Nov. 26: Cache Creek

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple is holding a Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Tables are $15 each; anyone wanting to book can contact Marvene at (250) 612-2031 before Nov. 14.

Nov. 26: Spences Bridge

The Spences Bridge Community Club is holding its main fundraising event of the year, the annual Christmas Bazaar, at Clemes Hall (Highway 8), time yet to be determined. In addition to the vendors, the event will feature raffles, an auction, a concession, and more.

To book a table, contact Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan at (250) 457-1505.

Dec. 1: Savona

The Savona Elementary School Parent Advisory Council will be holding a Christmas Bazaar at the school gym (6665 Tingley Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (vendor set-up starts at 9 a.m.). A silent auction is planned but has not yet been confirmed.

Tables are $20 each, with all proceeds going to the PAC fundraising efforts. In addition to their usual items, vendors are asked to have some items priced around or under $5, so that children can shop as well. For information, email savonapac@gmail.com.

Dec. 3: 70 Mile

The 70 Mile Access Centre is holding its annual Christmas Craft sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre (2545 N. Bonaparte Road). Doors open to vendors at 9 a.m., and spots are filling up fast; to book a table call SMAC at (250) 456-6061, or Caryl at (250) 456-2282.

Dec. 3: Ashcroft

The Ashcroft HUB’s eighth annual Christmas Craft Fair will be taking place at the HUB (711 Hill Street) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the vendors, there will be a 50/50 draw, a door prize, raffle tickets, and a concession.

Dec. 3: Cache Creek

The Cache Creek Beautification Society’s eighth annual Christmas Indoor Market will be at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a full range of vendors, including books, videos, and collectibles. To book a table, contact Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net.



