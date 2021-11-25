Area where crash took place. (Google)

Crash impacts Highway 97C near Logan Lake, evacuees told to avoid

The City of Merritt is asking evacuees not to go to Kelowna or Penticton

A vehicle incident on Highway 97C near Logan Lake has closed the road.

Crews are en route to the area.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the Mamette Lake area between Logan Lake and Merritt.

The City of Merritt is advising evacuees to avoid this Highway not attempt to access Kelowna or Penticton at this time.

It is advised those evacuating from the flooded area should travel to Salmon Arm via Highway 1 to access Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: 600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones

READ MORE: Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodHighway 97

Previous story
No charges to be laid against former Victoria and Quesnel driving instructor Steve Wallace

Just Posted

Damage to a section of road along Highway 8 about six kilometres east of Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: Ryan Papps)
One person confirmed missing after flooding devastates properties along Highway 8

Ashcroft RCMP are advising residents to secure their vehicles after a spate of truck thefts in the area. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Two arrests made after spate of vehicle thefts in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

The Village of Ashcroft supporting Plaid Friday during the Santa Parade in Ashcroft in December 2019. This year’s Plaid Friday event on Nov. 26 in both Clinton and Ashcroft gives people a chance to shop locally, support local businesses, and receive a gift as a thank you. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
Support local shops in Clinton and Ashcroft on Plaid Friday

Hell’s Gate Airtram has had no damage despite its location in a steep area along a raging river. (Hell’s Gate Airtram photo)
Hell’s Gate Airtram not affected by landslides, owner confirms