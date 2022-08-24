A single vehicle incident between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive has traffic slowed to single vehicle alternating in the area. (BC Drive map)

Crash knocks out power to over 1,200 hydro customers just west of Williams Lake

The motor vehicle incident has damaged a power pole along Highway 20, emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident (MVI) on Highway 20 just west of the city.

The highway is still open, but it is down to single vehicle alternating traffic, noted DriveBC.

The MVI has damaged a power pole between Chimney Valley Road and Buckley Drive, which has resulted in a power outage to 1,254 customers from Chilcotin Estates Mobile Home Park to Kleena Kleene in the Chilcotin since 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

BC Hydro is reporting a time of 9 p.m. as an estimated time when the power should be restored.

RCMP, EHS and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are on scene.

Williams Lake

