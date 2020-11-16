Crash on Okanagan Connector claims one life

A Dodge Ram pickup truck that veered off Highway 97C on Saturday night, claimed the life of one man.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. near Sunset Main Road on the Okanagan Connector.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the truck had left the roadway, struck a large highway sign and rolled down an embankment.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, there were four people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment, he said. Despite the efforts of passer-byes first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants were taken to the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the collision scene and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, investigators believe that poor weather and road conditions contributed to the crash. Police are also investigating whether or not speed relative to those conditions and inadequate tires also played a role in this fatal crash.

