Highway 97C Nov. 14.

Highway 97C Nov. 14.

Crash on Okanagan Connector claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

A Dodge Ram pickup truck that veered off Highway 97C on Saturday night, claimed the life of one man.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. near Sunset Main Road on the Okanagan Connector.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the truck had left the roadway, struck a large highway sign and rolled down an embankment.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, there were four people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment, he said. Despite the efforts of passer-byes first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants were taken to the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the collision scene and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, investigators believe that poor weather and road conditions contributed to the crash. Police are also investigating whether or not speed relative to those conditions and inadequate tires also played a role in this fatal crash.

READ MORE: Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America
Next story
Study suggests video games can help mental health

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Fraser-Nicola BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart (front row, l) with supporters in Ashcroft on Oct. 23. Tegart has now been confirmed as elected in the riding following the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots. (Photo credit: Facebook)
With all votes counted, Jackie Tegart takes riding by 282 votes

Liberal incumbent prevails after another close Fraser-Nicola election race

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to help them provide fire protection for the Village and its environs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department looking for new members

Dwindling numbers a concern, and could mean increased home insurance costs

Cache Creek council is now considering the results of a survey asking residents and businesses how they feel about retail cannabis sales and production within the Village. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Cache Creek cannabis survey reveals support for retail, production

Concerns were raised about youth access, public smoking, and the location of retail stores

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read