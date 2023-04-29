Crews battling new wildfires near Merritt and Pressy Lake

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling the Snake Road wildfire northwest of Merritt. (Photo credit: BCWS) BC Wildfire Service crews are battling the Lost Valley Road wildfire north of Pressy Lake. (Photo credit: BCWS)

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is currently battling two new fires in the region: one east of Pressy Lake in the Cariboo Fire Centre and one northwest of Merritt in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The Snake Road wildfire (K60127) in the Kamloops Fire Centre is approximately five kilometres northwest of Merritt, between the junction of Highway 97C to Logan Lake and Highway 8 to Spences Bridge. The fire was also discovered just before noon on Saturday (April 29), and at 4:14 p.m. was estimated at 20 hectares in size. The fire is described as out of control, and smoke is highly visible from Highway 8.

The fire has closed Highway 97C in both directions between Logan Lake and the Highway 8 junction. A detour is in effect via Highway 97C to Highway 97D to Highway 5. An update is expected at 7 p.m. on April 29.

The Lost Valley Road wildfire (C40128) in the Cariboo Fire Centre is south of Lost Valley Road, approximately three kilometres east of Pressy Lake and approximately two kilometres north of Bandello Lake. The fire was discovered just before noon on Saturday (April 29), and at 5:36 p.m. was estimated at 40 hectares in size.

BCWS notes that the fire is displaying rank 3 behaviour and is out of control. Rank 3 behaviour is described as “moderately vigorous”, with the fire displaying an organized flame front, occasional candling, and a moderate rate of spread.

The Wildfire Service is actioning both fires with crews and equipment. The Snake Road wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, while the cause of the Lost Valley Road wildfire is under investigation.

There are currently 47 active wildfires throughout the province. For more information about the wildfire siuation in B.C., go to https://bit.ly/2HCKBod. For more information about highway and road closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter