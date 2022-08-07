The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

213 wildland firefighters continue to battle the blaze

It was a challenging night for crews on the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Winds caused turmoil on the northeast flank while the south flank saw spotting.

BC Wildfire says no structures were damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday, though.

Crews have been assigned to hold the fire to the north of the Highway 3 corridor and hand lines are being established along Olalla Creek Forest Service Road in preperation for planned ignitions.

More than 500 properties are on evacuation order and more than another 1,000 are on alert around the 5,903 hectare blaze.

Over 200 firefighters, 16 helicopters, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are currently battling the fire.

