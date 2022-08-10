Crews continue to battle area wildfires, which remain stable

New fire south of Ashcroft under control, while fires near Pavilion and Lytton are being contained

The Maria Creek wildfire northeast of Pavilion, pictured on Aug. 1. The fire has not shown growth outside the existing perimeter since Aug. 3 (Photo credit: BCWS)

Over the weekend the BC Wildfire Service responded to the Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire, which was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 6 west of Highway 1 approximately 10 kilometres south of Ashcroft.

The new fire was burning approximately 800 metres southwest of the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire, which started on July 28.

Ground personnel, helicopters, and air tankers were dispatched to the fire, which grew to 6.7 hectares. It is now classed as Under Control.

The Maria Creek wildfire six kilometres northeast of Pavilion is now estimated at 1,004 hectares and is classed as a Wildfire of Note, meaning that is especially visible or poses a threat to public safety. The Veasy FSR in the area has been closed. The fire is currently Out of Control.

The fire has moved into old cut blocks, where fuel is patchy and disorganized. There has been no growth on or outside existing perimeters since Aug. 3.

The weather is expected to continue to warm for the next week to 10 days at least, with dry conditions and temperatures increasing each day. There is potential for increased fire behaviour with this warming and drying trend.

Heavy equipment has completed a guard on all operable ground by connecting existing roads and cut blocks. As of Aug. 8, a guard had been completed around 75 per cent of the perimeter.

Crews are progressing well on establishing hose lays and patrolling for hot spots around the fire perimeter. Patrolling involves searching for areas of heat and flames, then establishing water delivery to them or using hand tools and extinguishing them. Crews do this by moving along the perimeter of the fire, within 100 feet of the edge of the fire.

Some areas of the fire are burning in steep terrain, making direct attack challenging. Access is being established in these areas to help crews carry out suppression activities.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton continues to burn in rocky terrain that ground crews cannot access. The fire was discovered on July 14, and as of Aug. 9 was estimated at 3,745 hectares and classified as Out of Control.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries. Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable, with the only real trouble in the northwest corner where terrain poses a serious access challenge for crews.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted all its Evacuation Alerts in Area “I” related to the Nohomin Creek fire. The Evacuation Order issued by Lytton First Nation on July 14 has been reduced to an Evacuation Alert.

The Maria Creek wildfire was lightning-caused, while the cause of the Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire is undetermined and under investigation.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is believed to have been human-caused, and the exact cause is also under investigation.

For more information about the B.C. wildfire situation, go to http://bit.ly/2HCKBod.



