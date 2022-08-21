Crews make good progress on lightning-caused fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

This is an image taken Sunday, Aug. 21 at a wildfire near Canoe Lake (C41588) (BC Wildfire Service photo )

The Cariboo Fire Center is crediting effective preparedness and the swift work of crews on the ground, in heavy equipment and in the air with keeping the recent lightning-caused fires in check.

“Since (Friday), Aug. 19 the Cariboo Fire Centre has responded to 29 lightning-caused wildfires, with a majority of these are in the 100 Mile zone. Of the active wildfires, only four remain out of control and 10 have since been called out,” the CFC noted in an update Sunday. “In many instances, crews were responding to multiple spot fires within a certain area and getting them Under Control or Out within a short period of time.”

The CFC noted that as the region continues to experience warm and drier conditions, they remain focused on detecting wildfires early by sending out air patrols and strategically placing initial attack crews.

For further information about current wildfires, please visit the BC Wildfire dashboard where you will find an interactive fire map, which includes the name, size, and status of control. This map is updated every two hours on the half hour. To find the map, visit: http://ow.ly/3Fp950KoEB0

