Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

Price is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up with BC license plate PB2285. This is not his vehicle and is being used for reference only. (BC RCMP photo)
William Leonard Price is still missing from Fort St. James and was last seen on Aug. 29. (BC RCMP photo)

William Leonard Price is still missing in Fort St. James and the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation as the police believe there was criminality involved in the disappearance.

READ MORE: 55-year-old man missing in Fort St. James

In a Sept. 8 news release, RCMP said Price’s vehicle was located in an isolated area off the Pitka Forest Service Road outside Fort St. James on Sept. 3.

Police dog services conducted a search of the area but did not locate Price.

“After searching the vehicle with forensic investigators officers now believe that criminality was involved in William’s disappearance,” stated the release issued by Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) for the north-district.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance to get more information about Price.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen William Price, or had knowledge of his activities prior to August 29, 2020 to contact the Fort St. James RCMP. Even a small bit of information may assist police investigators to locate William and determine what occurred,” said Staff Sergeant Todd Wiebe of the BC-RCMP Major Crime Unit, in the Sept. 8 news release.

RCMP are also asking people to check their dash cam footage or trail cameras near Fort St. James to see if Price’s truck was captured over the Aug. 29 weekend.

Price was reported missing after he didn’t show up to work on Monday, Aug. 31, after which his employer called his family looking for him.

When the family was unable to locate him, police were called.

Price is 55-years-old and is described as a Caucasian male, 5’5, 180 – 190 lbs, hazel eyes, grey scruffy hair, full grey beard, 3-4 scars on lower back and gold ring and stud earring in left ear. He was last seen on Aug. 29.

Price is believed to be driving a green, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up with BC license plate PB2285.

If you have any information about William Leonard Price or where he might be, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Correction: Police initially stated Price’s weight as 280 lbs. Fort St. James RCMP corrected that information with Black Press at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 8 to be 180 – 190 lbs. The story has been updated to reflect that change.

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

