Former VPD Const. Jim Fisher receives an award for his work. He has pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges. (Black Press Media files)

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

A former Vancouver police officer who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and breach of trust told complainants he was sorry and that he went too far in recorded conversations played at his sentencing hearing.

James Fisher was charged after he kissed two young people.

The teenage girl and the young woman participated in a police investigation into Fisher’s actions and agreed to have their conversations recorded during phone calls or in-person meetings.

Fisher’s voice was shaky and he breathed heavily during a 2016 phone call with the teenage girl, in which he coached her on what to tell an investigator and apologized for kissing her when she was 17.

Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of its counter-exploitation team, which investigates prostitution and criminal exploitation.

The Crown is asking the judge to sentence Fisher to 18 to 20 months of jail time, followed by probation.

