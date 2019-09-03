Csaszar running for People’s Party in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Candidate works as consultant and has experience as a local volunteer.

Nick Csaszar is running for the People’s Party in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.

Csaszar, a building consultant and advisor in Mission, will carry the new party’s banner into October’s federal election.

Csaszar has volunteer experience in Mission and in Merritt, where he previously lived with this family.

He is a former president of the Mission Soccer club, and has organized the Mission Food Centre’s New Years’ Eve Dinner and Dance fundraiser. In Merritt, he was involved with the Kinsmen Club and fire service.

Csaszar has never run for office before, but has volunteered in the past.

“My commitment has always been to the people of our community,” he said in a news release. If elected, he said he would “speak plainly and honestly to the issues at hand and to advocate for and be a real voice for change.”

The People’s Party was created by MP Maxime Bernier after he left the Conservatives after his bid for the party’s leadership ended in a narrow defeat to Andrew Scheer.

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding stretches from Lillooet down the Fraser Canyon, to Mission and Abbotsford, where it includes a large chunk of the city north of Maclure and Bateman roads. It also includes Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs .

Incumbent Liberal MP Jati Sidhu is running for re-election. Brad Vis is carrying the Conservative banner for the second consecutive year, while John Kidder is running for the Greens.

