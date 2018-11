The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

A dead whale washed up on the beach in Tsawwassen Friday morning.

BC Ferries said on Twitter the animal was discovered near its terminal. No further information was immediately provided.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Department Fisheries and Oceans Canada for further details.

More to come.

