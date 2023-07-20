Deadline extended for B.C.’s largest population health survey

Participants can have a say in shaping the health programs and services in their region

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops is holding campus tours for prospective students and members of the public throughout the summer. (Photo credit: TRU)

CORE hunter training course

Ken Brown is holding a two-day CORE hunter training course at the Ashcroft HUB on July 29-30 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day). For more information, call Brown at (250) 453-9415 (evenings preferred).

Nerf battles

The Clinton Minor Sports Association is hosting Nerf battle/target practice sessions, and on Saturday, July 29 there will be water bomb fun at Elliott Park starting at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 19 there will be a glow-in-the-dark battlefield at the Clinton Memorial Hall, also starting at 4 p.m.

Participants should bring their own Nerf guns (no accu-rounds or mega darts). The battlefield and targets will be set up, and participants will be sorted into different age groups. The cost is $10 per person (includes both sessions); for more information, or to register, contact Melissa Painter on Facebook or email clintonmsa@hotmail.com.

Family dance

Head over to the Ashcroft HUB from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and “Dance Through Time”. Feel free to dress up in your finest fashion from the 1960s through 2000 or so and dance to — or just enjoy — a wide variety of music. Admission is $2 per person (or $10 per person, which includes 10 concession tickets); children 6 and under must bring an adult with them.

Clinton art show and sale

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society’s annual art show and sale is coming up Aug. 5 (noon to 4 p.m.), Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Aug. 7 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The show will feature original artwork and handmade crafts, and all artists are welcome to display their work (CACS members are free; non-members are $20). When you attend you can have your say by voting for the “People’s Choice of Art”, which carries a cash prize for the winning artist.

For more information, or to register, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com. The entry deadline is July 31.

Stepping stone workshop

The Spences Bridge Community Club is hosting a garden stepping stone workshop on Aug. 9, with participants creating their own cement stepping stone. For more information send a message to Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan via Facebook, or visit the Spences Bridge Community Club Facebook page.

Savona Harvest Festival

The Savona Community Association is hosting its second annual Harvest Festival and Craft Market on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savona boat launch and park, and is looking for vendors who would like to participate.

Spots are available at a cost of $5 each, and are available for anyone who wants to sell produce, baked goods, and crafts of all sorts. Anyone interested in taking part can contact Barb Gale at (250) 570-8579 or email barbhappy@hotmail.com.

Alzheimer Society webinar

An upcoming webinar from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. will offer insights on navigating travel with dementia. Participants can learn what to expect when it comes to challenges and safety concerns while travelling, and find out how to plan proactively to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience for people living with dementia and their caregivers and families.

The one-hour webinar is free, and starts at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. To register, or find out more, go to https://bit.ly/44wthY4.

Loon Lake photo contest

Summer is here, and with people spending time in the great outdoors the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is reminding people about its annual photo contest, which runs through Sept. 30.

Anyone can enter, including youth, but photos must be taken at or around Loon Lake. Individuals can submit up to three entries per person in total, in one (or more) of five categories: Active Outdoors, Lake Life, Wildlife, Landscape, and Loon Lake Pets. There will be prizes awarded in each category, and winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Loon Lake calendar, sales of which raise funds for the LLCRAS.

Photos can be emailed (as large/actual size jpegs) to llcrasphotocontest@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3qG8wuh.

TRU community campus events

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops invites all community members to stop by and have a tour of the campus this summer.

One-hour tours for prospective students take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, with additional tours on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. Community walking tours are 45 minutes long and take place Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tours must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. To book, go to www.tru.ca/tours; for more information, contact Kira Schmidt at kschmidt@tru.ca or call (250) 828-5006.

Health survey

People can have a say in shaping the health programs and services in their region by participating in the Survey on Population Experiences, Action, and Knowledge (SPEAK) and sharing their experiences over the past few years. The survey — B.C.’s largest population health survey — has been extended and will remain open until July 31 to help boost participation.

To date in B.C., more than 85,000 people have responded, and the BC Centre for Disease Control is hoping to hear from 120,000 people of all backgrounds and from all over the province, particularly from under-represented groups, where participation levels are lower, such as First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people; people from racialized communities; people living in rural parts of the province; men aged 18 to 34; people aged 75 and older; and people with children and young adults in their lives.

The survey takes around 20 minutes and can be accessed at www.bccdc.ca/SpeakSurvey.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News